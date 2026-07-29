Sea Dogs Drop Series Opener to Senators 8-3
Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-12)(51-45) fell 8-3 to the Harrisburg Senators (15-11)(49-46) in front of a Tuesday sellout crowd, decked out in special jerseys for Harry Potter night.
Tyler McDonough batted leadoff and recorded a multi-hit game in his first game back with the Sea Dogs, lacing a pair of RBI singles with a walk, hit by pitch, and a pair of stolen bases. Nelly Taylor also reached base four times, going two-for-two with a pair of doubles and two walks. Jack Winnay and Ronald Rosario recorded multi-hit games, and each hit one double.
Sea Dogs pitchers struck out 16 batters and held Harrisburg to just five hits. However, free passes were their downfall, issuing nine walks and hitting two batters.
Portland loaded the bases with no one out in the first inning. Johanfran Garcia grounded into a double play in his first at-bat back from the injured list, and a run came home to score. In the second inning, Miguel Bleis singled and stole second, before scoring on McDonough's first RBI single of the night.
Harrisburg plated one run in the third inning before taking the lead with a four-run fourth inning. The Senators batted around on four walks, a hit batter, and two fielder's choices.
The Sea Dogs cut the lead to 5-3 with Tyler McDonough's second RBI single of the night, following a two-out double from Nelly Taylor.
In the sixth inning, Ethan Petry ripped a bases-clearing double up the third base line, driving in three runs and extending the Harrisburg lead to 8-3.
RHP Luke Young (2-0, 1.77 ERA) earned the win, holding Portland scoreless on one hit and one walk in 1.2 innings pitched. Starter LHP Hayden Mullins (3-3, 5.47 ERA) shouldered the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, on one hit, four walks, and two hit batters while striking out six.
Tomorrow is an early start for the Sea Dogs and the Senators, with a starter to be announced set to face off against Harrisburg's Isaac Lyon (4-4, 3.88 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm at Delta Dental Park.
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