Binghamton Game at Reading Postponed on Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies game against the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, July 28, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Saturday, August 1, with the start time TBD. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The games will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF App. Pregame coverage will get underway on the Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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