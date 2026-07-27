New York Mets No. 5 Prospect Mitch Voit Promoted to Double-A Binghamton

Published on July 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - In conjunction with the New York Mets, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced that infielder Mitch Voit has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Voit currently ranks as the Mets' No. 5 prospect (MLB Pipeline). He started at second base for the Mets in the 2026 Spring Breakout game and went 0-for-1 with a walk.

This season, the 21-year-old played in 76 games with High-A Brooklyn and produced a .242 AVG, .349 OBP, .396 SLG, .745 OPS, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 47 R, 71 H, 12 2B, 23 XBH, 37 BB, and 36 SB. At the time of his promotion to Double-A, Voit ranked third in the South Atlantic League and tied for fifth at the High-A level with 36 stolen bases.

Since June 1, Voit hit .264, with a .385 OBP, .410 SLG, .795 OPS, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 28 R, 11 XBH, 22 BB, and 22 SB across his final 38 games with High-A Brooklyn.

Voit was drafted by the New York Mets with the 38th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Michigan.

After signing for $1.75 million, Voit began his professional career with Single-A St. Lucie in 2025 and hit .235 with 1 HR, 8 RBI, 18 R, 13 BB, and 20 SB across 22 games.

He had a standout three-year career with the Michigan Wolverines (2023-25). In 2025, he was a consensus All-American, a First Team All-Big Ten selection, and an All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection. In his career, he was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, two-time All-Big Ten Tournament Team honoree, and was also a 2023 Freshman All-American.

In his career in Ann Arbor, Voit played in 169 games and finished with a .303 batting average, .962 OPS, 35 home runs, and 138 runs batted in. He was a two-way player for his first two seasons (9-4, 4.67 ERA, 66 strikeouts, 98.1 innings in 29 appearances/11 starts).

In his final campaign at Michigan in 2025, he played in all 56 games at second base and produced a .346 AVG, .471 OBP, .668 SLG, 1.139 OPS, 14 HR, and 60 RBI. He led the Wolverines in eight offensive categories, including home runs, walks, and stolen bases, and then was selected by the Mets in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Voit grew up in Milwaukee and attended Whitefish Bay High School. He ranked as Perfect Game's No. 3 right-handed pitcher and No. 9 overall recruit out of Wisconsin in the Class of 2022. For the state of Wisconsin, Voit was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year, Prep Baseball Report Player of the Year, and Perfect Game Player of the Year.

Voit is expected to make his Double-A debut for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday, July 28, at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies). First pitch is scheduled for noon EDT. The game will be broadcast on NBF News Radio 1290 AM and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 11:45 a.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2026

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