Reading and Binghamton Postponed on Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Ladies and gentlemen, we are sorry. We hoped to play today, but the rain will not allow us to play, as there is more rain approaching, so unfortunately, today's July 28, 2026 Reading Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain.

Again - today's July 28th game has been postponed due to rain.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for July 28, 2026 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2026 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. You do NOT need to exchange your dated tickets today. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL - or by emailing us at info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange. Again, You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today - you can hold on to your tickets, and decide later what game you want to exchange them for.

Those fans holding tickets NOT specifically dated for July 28, 2026 - such as a ticket book ticket, your ticket MUST be stamped with today's game date as you exit, either at the main entrance, or at the Customer Service Booth, or at the ticket office, Again - if your ticket does not have today's date printed on it - please have your ticket stamped with today's date as you exit. Once your undated ticket is stamped with today's date, it then becomes a DATED Rain Out ticket - and can be exchange at a later date.

So, If your ticket already has today's date printed on it - you do NOT need to have it stamped, AND you DO NOT need to exchange it today.

Buffets in the various buffet picnic areas were served today, but the GAME TICKET portion, of those buffet area tickets, can be exchanged for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2026 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group - including all of our CAMP GROUPS - to check with your group leader in regards to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individuals within the group should exchange the tickets themselves. The R-Phils will work with your group leaders and make sure your group outing is taken care of and your tickets are exchanged. Please check with your specific group leader to see how they will handle the exchange.

Again, we apologize for the weather. Today's July 28, 2026 game has, unfortunately, been postponed due to rain.







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