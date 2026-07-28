Wehiwa Aloy Headlines Quartet of Orioles' Prospects Promoted to Double-A Chesapeake

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Chesapeake Baysox announced the promotions of Orioles minor league infielders Wehiwa Aloy and Victor Figueroa, alongside pitchers Caden Hunter and Joe Glassey to Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday. The four make the move from High-A Frederick and are set to make their Baysox and Double-A debuts this week in Altoona against the Curve - Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Aloy, the Orioles No. 4 prospect, via MLB.com, has enjoyed a fantastic first full professional season. The 22-year-old hit .300 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI in 84 games with Frederick prior to promotion. At the time of his call-up, Aloy ranked sixth in the South Atlantic League in average, third in RBI, and fourth in triples (4) while with the Keys. Aloy's best swings have come in the month of July. This month, he hit .429 with seven doubles, four home runs, and a 1.229 OPS in 18 games with Frederick.

Aloy was drafted by Baltimore 31st overall in last year's draft out of Arkansas, where he won the 2025 Golden Spikes Award - given annually to the top player in college baseball. Aloy is set to become the first Golden Spikes Award winner to suit up for the Baysox since Adley Rutschman, who played for the Baysox in 2021 after winning the Golden Spikes Award as a catcher at Oregon State in 2019.

Figueroa makes the leap to Double-A after hitting .271 with 74 RBI in 79 High-A contests this season. His 22 homers this season are the most of any Orioles minor leaguer and ranked third in the South Atlantic League at the time of promotion. Figueroa was acquired by the Orioles last July, as one of six minor league players dealt from the San Diego Padres for 1B/OF Ryan O'Hearn and OF Ramon Laureano. He was originally drafted in the 18th round by the Padres in 2024 out of Florida SouthWestern State Junior College.

Glassey was a stellar bullpen arm in High-A this season. He pitched to a 2-0 record and a 2.86 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season, striking out 50 hitters while walking just eight in 28 and one-third innings. Glassey was signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2024 after his collegiate career at the University of Illinois.

Hunter, the Orioles No. 11 prospect, via MLB.com, has dominated in his debut professional campaign. After allowing just three earned runs in 23 innings across his first six professional outings with Single-A Delmarva, Hunter was promoted to Frederick on May 26. While with the Keys, he pitched to a 2-1 record and a 1.60 ERA (eight earned runs in 45 innings) with 62 strikeouts, 19 walks, and a .183 opposing average. Hunter allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last eight High-A appearances and did not allow a run in his final seven and two-thirds innings with the Keys. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Orioles last year out of Southern California.

Hunter is projected to make his Double-A debut as Wednesday's probable starter for Chesapeake in Altoona, with first pitch on Wednesday scheduled for 12:05 pm.

First pitch of Tuesday's series opener between the Baysox and the Curve is set for 6:30 pm ET from Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday, August 4, when Chesapeake kicks off a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch of next week's series opener is set for 6:35 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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