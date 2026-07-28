Squirrels' Individual-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale August 4 at 804 Day Block Party

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Individual tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' home games in the 2026 Eastern League playoffs will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the 804 Day Block Party, the Flying Squirrels announced on Tuesday.

The 804 Day Block Party will take place outside the front gates of CarMax Park from 5-7 p.m. ahead of their game against the Reading Fightin Phils.

The event will feature games, face painting, a balloon artist, a photobooth artist, music from DJ Ron Manila and more.

The 804 Day Block Party will also be the first chance for fans to purchase individual-game tickets for the Flying Squirrels' home games in this September's Eastern League playoffs. Tickets will go on sale at the event at 5 p.m. Online sales at SquirrelsBaseball.com will open at 7 p.m.

"Richmond has always represented during the playoffs, and we expect to have an electric atmosphere at CarMax Park beginning Sept. 17," said Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann. "The 804 Day Block Party is going to add to what promises to be an eventful night capped off with our first-ever drone show."

The Flying Squirrels will host Game 2 of the Southwest Division Series at CarMax Park on Thursday, Sept. 17 with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be played on the road at the home ballpark of the division's second-half champion.

If necessary, the decisive Game 3 will be at CarMax Park on Friday, Sept. 18 at 6:45 p.m.

Should the Flying Squirrels advance to the Eastern League Championship Series, Game 1 would be held at CarMax Park on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:15 p.m. The remaining two possible games will be held at the Northeast Division champions' home stadium.

If the Sept. 18 or Sept. 20 games are not played, fans who purchased tickets will receive a credit that can be used for a Flying Squirrels home game during the 2027 season.

The 804 Day Block Party on Aug. 4 will lead into the Flying Squirrels' game against the Fightin Phils at 7:05 p.m. That night, the team will wear their popular

River City uniforms. The on-field jerseys are being auctioned now at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com with proceeds benefiting the James River Association. The auction closes at 9 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Following the Aug. 4 game, the Flying Squirrels will host their first-ever

Drone Show, featuring 200 drones synchronized to music creating images resembling iconic Richmond landmarks and baseball elements.

Tickets for the game are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Three-game ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

Squirrels' Individual-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale August 4 at 804 Day Block Party - Richmond Flying Squirrels

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