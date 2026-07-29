Skid Slides to Six with Tuesday Loss in Hartford

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-16, 46-49) dropped their sixth consecutive game with a Tuesday night defeat against the Hartford Yard Goats (12-16, 51-45) at Dunkin' Park, 8-3. After trimming Tuesday's deficit to 4-3, New Hampshire allowed the Yard Goats to plate four unanswered runs between the sixth and seventh innings to take Tuesday's game.

New Hampshire's Jonathan Todd and Mathieu Vallee each made their Double-A debuts in the Tuesday loss. Fisher Cats second baseman JR Freethy played in his first game with NH in 2026 and his first since September 11, 2025. Righty reliever Austin Marozas returned off rehab and appeared in his first Fisher Cats game since May 16.

New Hampshire starter Jackson Wentworth (L, 4-6) allowed four runs on six hits in his first two innings of work but ended his start by retiring 12 of his final 13 batters faced. Wentworth dispensed 87 pitches in his Tuesday loss, the most in a Double-A start of his. After Marozas allowed four runs through two innings, the newcomer Todd allowed a walk and struck out two in the bottom of the eighth.

Hartford's Connor Staine (W, 7-2) picked up his third win in a row with three runs on four hits in five innings Tuesday night. Reliever Fisher Jameson fired three scoreless innings of relief and Jarrod Cande tidied up the ninth with no runs on a leadoff single.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

RHP Justin Todd tossed a scoreless eighth in his debut and recorded a pair of strikeouts. INF J.R. Freethy reached base three times in his return to Double-A. 1B Jorge Burgos notched his third three-hit game of the season and added his 20th double in the contest. RHP Jackson Wentworth retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced and finished with four strikeouts; 87 pitches was a Double-A high.

New Hampshire fell behind early in the opener. Hartford quickly scored three runs in the bottom of the first, thanks to a two-run single from center fielder Braylen Wimmer and an RBI knock hit by designated hitter Zach Kokoska.

The Fisher Cats responded in the top of the second with a pair of runs on a double from first baseman Jorge Burgos, but a Yard Goats run in the bottom of the frame made it 4-2.

Shortstop Arjun Nimmala made it a one-run game in the fifth with an RBI double that scored Freethy. The Cats failed to capitalize following the extra-base hit as the score remained 4-3.

The Yard Goats blew the game open in the sixth and seventh. With one away in the bottom of the sixth, Kokoska was hit by a pitch and stole second. Two batters later, right fielder GJ Hill ripped an RBI single. In the bottom of the seventh, Hartford scored three runs off of Marozas which made it 8-3.

The Fisher Cats continue their Hartford road trip on Wednesday, July 29, with a 7:10 first pitch at Dunkin' Park. New Hampshire's Chris McElvain (3-6, 7.06 ERA) is penciled to start against Hartford's Jack Mahoney (6-1, 2.03 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

New Hampshire returns home to open August with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, beginning on Tuesday, August 4 with Jewish Heritage Night. Following a 12:05 PM first pitch on Camp Day on Wednesday, the Fisher Cats are giving away a crossbody bag for Purr in the Park Night to the first 500 fans to Thursday's 6:03 PM game, presented by Delta Dental.

With postgame Atlas fireworks following both Friday and Saturday's games, Friday night is Soccer Night, with a Fisher Cats soccer jersey giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by Coca-Cola Northeast. Saturday, August 8 is Star Wars Night, as well as Union Night. The Fisher Cats will be auctioning off their game-worn Star Wars-themed jerseys throughout Saturday's game, with all benefits going to Make-a-Wish New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs close down the series with Stand Up To Cancer Day and It's Easy To Be Kind Day, presented by Dartmouth Health.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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