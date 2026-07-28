Squirrels, Patriots Postponed Tuesday in New Jersey
Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Tuesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Somerset Patriots has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark. Game 1 will begin at 12:05 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home to face the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, from August 4-9. Tickets for the game are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Three-game ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.
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