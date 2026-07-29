SeaWolves Drop First Game against RubberDucks to Begin Two-Week Homestand

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (19-9, 55-41) couldn't stop an offensive explosion from the Akron RubberDucks (11-17, 46-50) in a 12-3 loss on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

After Akron led off the game with a home run against SeaWolves starter Max Alba, Nolan Schubart quickly sent another ball over the wall for the second RubberDucks solo shot of the inning to give Akron a 2-0 lead.

Erie answered back in the bottom of the first as Seth Stephenson singled to lead off the game, and Peyton Graham followed up with an RBI double to narrow the deficit to 2-1.

Akron continued to add on in the second inning. Aaron Walton singled to start the frame before Alex Mooney and Maick Collado followed up with two more singles to load the bases with no one out. After two strikeouts, Bennett Thompson singled home two runs and Nolan Schubart smacked a double to notch one more run and lengthen the Akron lead to 5-1.

Two more runs scored in the third on Collado's second home run of the year, a two-run blast that put the RubberDucks up 7-1.

Alba was removed from the game after 2.2 innings of work. He allowed seven runs and struck out four. SeaWolves manager Tony Cappucilli called on Dariel Fregio as the first player out of the bullpen.

The fourth yielded more Akron runs on a two-run single from Jacob Cozart to extend the RubberDucks' lead to 9-1.

Erie attempted to claw back into the game in the fourth inning with back-to-back solo home runs from Justice Bigbie and Andrew Jenkins. Garrett Pennington and Max Burt both subsequently reached but were stranded on base.

It was all Akron the rest of the night. Jaison Chourio scored a 10th run with an RBI double against Colin Fields in the fifth. Bennett Thompson quickly pushed across the 11th run on a single that scored Chourio.

Akron cracked the run column one final time in the eighth as Dean Curley led off the inning with a double, and a one-out double from Aaron Walton made the score 12-3 Akron.

The Akron bullpen did not allow a run and held the score at 12-3 the rest of the way.

Erie still holds sole possession of first place in the Southwest division. Game two of the six-game series is tomorrow at 6:05 PM. Kenny Serwa takes the mound for the SeaWolves against Josh Hartle for the RubberDucks.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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