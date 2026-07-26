Pitching Steals the Show as SeaWolves Beat Baysox

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (19-7, 55-39) held the Chesapeake Baysox (14-11, 43-50) to four hits in a 4-1 win on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Jackson Jobe continued to impress in the second appearance of his Major League rehab assignment as he recovers from Tommy John surgery in June 2025. The Tigers' 2021 first-round pick allowed a first inning run on a broken-bat RBI double from Anderson De Los Santos but bounced back to toss four innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

Josue Briceño smashed his second home run since returning from the injured list against Baysox starter Patrick Reilly to tie the game at 1 in the fourth. Garrett Pennington contributed another blast to center field in the fifth to give the SeaWolves their first lead of the night. The homer was Pennington's fourth with the SeaWolves and 18th overall this season between Erie and High-A West Michigan. Patrick Lee joined in on the fun with a leadoff homer in the sixth to help chase Reilly from the game and give Erie a 3-1 lead.

Andrew Sears followed Jobe with four scoreless innings. The southpaw was hit by a comebacker at 106 mph in his first inning of work but remained in the game. Sears punched out four and retired the final 11 hitters he faced.

Erie added an insurance run in the eighth. Viandel Pena led off the inning with a walk and Patrick Lee followed with a single to move Pena up to third. A sacrifice fly from Seth Stephenson brought in Pena and pushed the SeaWolves lead to three.

Tyler Owens worked around a two-out double from Thomas Sosa to earn his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Justice Bigbie saw his franchise record 23-game hit streak snapped after an 0-for-3 night, but the SeaWolves' outfielder extended his on-base streak to a career-long 27 games with a walk in his final plate appearance.

Carlos Peña will make his second start of the series on Sunday after allowing just one earned run over 4.1 innings on Tuesday afternoon. Luis De Leon gets the ball for the Baysox in the series finale. Erie has a chance to win the six-game series this week, but more importantly, to secure the season series with the Baysox. The SeaWolves have won 12 of the first 23 meetings between the squads in 2026.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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