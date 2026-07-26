July 25, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs beat the Rumble Ponies 8-1 on Friday night, taking advantage of free passes and Binghamton mistakes to pile on the runs, despite a slow night at the plate.Brooks Brannon hit his seventh home run of the month, his 17th of the season. Sea Dogs pitchers recorded fifteen strikeouts, while allowing just two hits. Portland has allowed three or fewer runs in five straight games. Portland starting pitching has allowed one earned run through four games this week.

FAREWELL FRANKLIN Infielder Franklin Arias was assigned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday following a phenomenal stint with the Sea Dogs. He will make his debut batting leadoff today. At the time of his departure, Arias was batting .318, good for second best among qualified Eastern League players, and led the league in OPS (.994). He was intentionally walked more than anyone else in the Eastern League (five times), and was top five in hits (4th, 90), home runs (3rd, 19), total bases (2nd, 166), OBP (3rd, .407), and SLG% (2nd, .587). Arias batted leadoff in 70 of the Sea Dogs' first 92 games.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! On Wednesday, infielder Jack Winnay snapped a 13 game hit streak that tied Johanfran Garcia for the longest by a Sea Dog this season. He was hitless last night, but walked three times, and has a team-best .396 on-base percentage. Winnay has a hit in 17 of his first 22 games as a Sea Dog with eight multi-hit games. Overall, Winnay is batting .321 (26-for-81) with five doubles, three home runs, 15 runs scored, nine RBI, and nine walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

BRANNON'S BAT Brooks Brannon leads the Eastern League in SLG% (.604) and has the second best SLG% in Double-A baseball. Brannon has a hit in 12 of 14 games in July with six multi-hit games. Last night, his two-run homer was his 17th of the season, well beyond last year's career high season total of ten homers. In July, Brannon is batting .358 and slugging .887, with 47 total bases in 53 at bats. Of his 19 total hits in July, seven are doubles and seven are home runs. He's batted in 17 runs.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS Infielder Franklin Arias, the no.1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, was assigned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday. RHP Patrick Halligan was also assigned to Worcester. Infielder Max Ferguson, who began the season with the Sea Dogs, was reassigned to Portland. Ferguson batted .309 with nine doubles and eight home runs through 27 games in Portland this season. RHP Blake Wehunt was assigned to Worcester last Tuesday. In a corresponding move, LHP Tyler Davis was assigned to join Portland from High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 25, 2014 - Brian Johnson fanned a career-high 12 batters over 7 scoreless on just one hit, leading the Sea Dogs to a 1-0 win at New Britain...The lone run was on a sacrifice fly by Sean Coyle in the third.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (4-0, 1.56 ERA), the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system, will make his tenth appearance and ninth start for the Sea Dogs this season, after making five starts for High-A Greenville in April and early May (0-0, 0.44 ERA). Eyanson recently earned the win for the American League in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game. Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in April after recording a 0.54 ERA in four starts. After his second start in Double-A, Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Overall for Portland, Eyanson has allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 22 hits with 45 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched. After winning the 2025 MCWS with LSU, Eyanson was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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