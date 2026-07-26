Schubart's Single Seals Akron's Comeback Win 4-3

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks rallied with two in the ninth to come from behind and shock the Altoona Curve 4-3 on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Akron's offense came alive in the ninth. Alex Mooney walked to open the inning before advancing to third on a bunt single by Tyresse Turner. Nick Mitchell put down a bunt that was thrown away by Altoona closer Mike Walsh, which allowed Mooney to score and tie the game. After an international walk of Jaison Chourio loaded the bases, Nolan Schubart lined a single to right to score Turner and give Akron the 4-3 win.

Mound Presence

Braylon Doughty got the start on Saturday night for the RubberDucks. The right-hander allowed runs in the second and third innings before settling in to finish his night with back-to-back strikeouts. In total, Doughty tossed four and two-third innings allowing three runs while striking out four. Carter Rustad tossed a scoreless two and a third innings. Izaak Martinez struck out three over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Altoona took an early lead with two runs in the second, but Akron answered back in the bottom half. Back-to-back doubles by Dean Curley and Jacob Cozart got Akron on board, cutting the Altoona lead to 2-1. Two batters later, Ryan Cesarini doubled off the wall in right to score Cozart and tied the game 2-2.

Notebook

Schubart walked in the eighth, in the plate appearance prior to his walk-off single, to extend his on-base streak to 50 games...The walk-off win was Akron's sixth of the season...Schubart's RBI single in the ninth gives him 28 RBI with the bases loaded this season between Akron and Lake County....Four of the five games in the series have been one-run games...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 7,521.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Altoona Curve on Sunday, July 26 at 1:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (3-6, 5.77 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Kyle Robinson (1-1, 6.92 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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