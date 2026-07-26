Wimmer's Go-Ahead Homer Leads Yard Goats to Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Richmond, VA - Outfielder Braylen Wimmer smashed a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning and Stu Flesland III pitched into the seventh leading the Yard Goats to a 5-3 victory against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. Hartford trailed 2-1 before Wimmer hit a line drive into the seats above the right field fence putting the Yard Goats in front. Flesland III worked a season-high 6.2 innings and allowed just three runs on five hits to improve to 3-0 in the Eastern League. Andy Perez, who leads the EL in hits, had two more including a solo home run.

Richmond scored the first run of the game in the second inning on an infield grounder by Jean Carlos Sio. Hartford starter Stu Flesland III pitched around some early traffic before retiring the side in order in the fourth inning. The lefty worked into the seventh inning to record his third win since getting promoted to Hartford.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the fourth inning as Andy Perez cranked a solo homer, his sixth of the season against Richmond starter Tyler Switalski. The Squirrels took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Kilan.

However, the Yard Goats took the lead in the sixth inning on Braylen Wimmer's three-run homer. Andy Perez led off the inning with a single and Dyan Jorge walked setting up the blast down the right field line, which put the Yard Goats ahead 4-2. It was Wimmer's second homer of the season. The Yard Goats made it 5-2 with a run in the seventh on Andy Perez' infield grounder which scored Zach Kokoska.

Hartford closer Fidel Ulloa came into the game in the seventh inning to get the final out and fired 2.1 scoreless innings to earn his sixth save.

The Yard Goats conclude their nine-game road trip on Sunday night (5:05 PM) against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home Tuesday, July 28th (7:05 PM) to start a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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