Mike Antico Drives in Five Runs as Yard Goats Split DH

Published on July 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Richmond, VA - Mike Antico smashed a three-run home run and added a two-run double helping the Yard Goats to a 6-5 win in game one of a doubleheader against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. Connor Staine worked five innings to earn his sixth win of the season. The Giants affiliate broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the sixth inning and went on to a 5-3 victory to earn a split. Andy Perez had two hits, including a homer for the Yard Goats.

In game one, the Yard Goats took a 3-0 lead in the second inning off Richmond starter Greg Farone. Braylen Wimmer started the rally with a leadoff double and Cole Messina walked. Aiden Longwell followed with an RBI single, scoring Wimmer and giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning Mike Antico cleared the bases with a two-run double to left field, scoring Messina and Longwell to make it 3-0.

The Flying Squirrels got a run in the third inning as Jean Carlos Sio hit a solo homer off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine to make it a 3-1 game. Staine had retired the first six batters to come to the plate before Sio's leadoff homer in the third.

The Yard Goats extended their lead to 6-1 with another three runs in the fourth inning powered by a long ball. Longwell led off with a single and Jose Torres walked. Next, Mike Antico hammered a three-run homer to left field giving the Yard Goats a five-run lead. The Flying Squirrels made it a 6-5 game with three runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth. Hartford reliever Austin Smith retired four of the final five batters, including the side in order in the final inning to record the save.

In game two, Michael Prosecky started for the Yard Goats, and fired two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Hartford took a 3-0 lead with a productive third inning against Richmond starter Trystan Vrieling. GJ Hill got things going with a single and Andy Perez followed with a two-run homer, lifting Hartford to a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jack O'Dowd came up with a two-out single, scoring Roc Riggio to make it 3-0.

However, the Flying Squirrels came back and tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning off reliever Griffin Herring. Trevor Cohen had an RBI triple and Jancel Villarroel tied the game with a two-out RBI single.

Richmond took a 5-3 lead with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. The Flying Squirrels had runners at first and second base when Gavin Kilen clubbed a two-run double, scoring Jake Payton and Trevor Cohen, putting the Flying Squirrels in front. Richmond closer Tyler Vogel retired the side in order in the ninth for the save.

The Yard Goats continue the second leg of the two-city nine game road trip on Thursday night (7:05 PM) against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park in Richmond, Virginia. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Yunior Marte will start for Richmond. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home Tuesday, July 28th (7:05 PM) to start a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2026

Mike Antico Drives in Five Runs as Yard Goats Split DH - Hartford Yard Goats

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