Flesland III Dazzles, But Yard Goats' Power Not Enough to Short-Circuit Baysox

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bowie, MD - Stu Flesland III pitched five no-hit innings and Jose Torres and Roc Riggio homered, but it was not enough to stop the Chesapeake Baysox 4-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox spoiled Flesland III's outing, scoring a run in the seventh and three in the eighth for only their fourth win in 43 games, when trailing after the seventh inning. The rubber game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 1:05.

Flesland III dominated Chesapeake through five innings, permitting only two base runners on a hit batsman and a walk. He struck out four. It was his longest outing of the season. Meanwhile, Hartford took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Jose Torres over the left field wall. The Baysox halved the advantage in the seventh inning, when Anderson De Los Santos scored from third base on a 4-6-3 doubleplay.

Riggio delivered what was seemingly a huge insurance run in the eighth inning with a two-out home run over the wall in center field to make it 3-1. It was his 13th homer of the campaign, but the Baysox batted around and rallied for three runs in the eighth against the Hartford bullpen. RBI singles by Brandon Butterworth and Aron Estrada, along with a wild pitch, enabled the three runs to score.

Riggio paced the Hartford attack with a home run and single, while the Torres home run was his seventh of the year.

The three-game series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM. RHP Jackson Cox will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Luis De Leon for the Baysox. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home Tuesday, July 28th (7:10 PM) to start a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.