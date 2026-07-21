Yard Goats Postponed Tuesday in Richmond
Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
The Yard Goats game on Tuesday night against the Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to rain in Richmond, Virginia. The game will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow at 5:35 PM at Carmax Park.
The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, July 28th (7:10 PM) to open a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate.
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics
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