Ducks Rally Falls Short in 8-7 Loss to Curve

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Cleveland Guardians rehabbing outfielder Angel Martinez homered as part of a two-hit day, but the Altoona Curve held off a late Akron RubberDucks rally to win the series opener 8-7 on Tuesday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Altoona got off to a quick start after a rain delay of over an hour. The Curve took a 5-0 lead in the first on a grand slam by Murf Gray and a solo home run by Lonnie White Jr.

Mound Presence

Tim Herrin made the rehab start for Akron on Tuesday. The left-hander allowed an infield single, a walk, a strikeout and a second walk before departing the game after 24 pitches (12 strikes). Zach Jacobs followed allowing the two home runs before settling in to get back-to-back flyouts to end the inning. Caden Favors allowed three runs and struck out four over four innings pitched. Matt Jachec, Zane Morehouse and Cam Walty combined to toss four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Duck Tales

Akron started to rally back in the third inning. Christian Knapczyk got the offense going with a double to open the inning. Two batters later, Martinez launched a two-run home run to right. Two batters later, Nolan Schubart singled before coming around to score on Jacob Cozart's two-run home run to make it 7-4 Curve. Akron got another run closer in the seventh when Nick Mitchell walked before advancing to third on Martinez's double. Mitchell scored on Jaison Chourio's groundout to make it 8-5 Altoona. In the eighth, Cozart and Ryan Cesarini each singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Jose Devers doubled home Cozart before a Knapczyk groundout scored Cesarini to cut Altoona's lead to 8-7. The RubberDucks got the tying run on in the ninth when Aaron Walton was hit by a pitch, but the Curve were able to strand him at first to end the game.

Notebook

Martinez played seven innings in center field and was lifted for a pinch runner after his double in the seventh...Herrin topped out at 94 mph in his rehab outing...Cozart's home run was his 10th of the season, which leads the active RubberDucks roster...Game Time: 3:11 (1:42)...Attendance: 4,359.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (1-5, 6.95 ERA) will face Altoona left-hander Connor Oliver (2-2, 5.60 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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