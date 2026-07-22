Brannon Hits Go-Ahead Ninth Inning Homer in 4-3 Win

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-8)(49-41) eked out a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-16) (33-58) with a go-ahead ninth inning home run by Brooks Brannon, their third straight win.

Both Jack Winnay and Ronald Rosario recorded multi-hit games with a single and a home run apiece. Winnay extended his team-leading hit streak to 13 games, while Rosario extended his to eight. Brannon's home run made it three on the night, the Sea Dogs' 16th game of the season with three or more home runs.

Will Turner walked, Winnay singled, and Turner advanced to third on a Brooks Brannon flyout in the first inning. With two outs Rosario ran out an infield single to drive in the first run of the day.

Winnay homered in the third inning, his second hit of the day, and Rosario homered in the fourth, pushing the Sea Dogs lead to 3-0.

The score remained there until Binghamton made a push on two outs in the eighth inning. An RBI double from Jose Ramos drove in one run, before a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch tied the game 3-3.

Brannon delivered in the ninth, giving the Sea Dogs the go-ahead home run they were looking for. RHP Cooper Adams allowed one baserunner but got the three outs he needed to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 series lead.

RHP Cooper Adams (8-4, 5.96 ERA) earned the win, allowing one hit in 1.1 innings pitched. RHP Garrett Stratton (1-2, 1.93 ERA) shouldered the loss, giving up the home run to Brannon in 1.0 innings of work.

Tomorrow, the Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will play a day game, with LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 5.71 ERA) set to face RHP Channing Austin (0-1, 5.68 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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