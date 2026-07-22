Conley Fans Season-High Nine, But Portland Cruises in Series Opener

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' (6-16) three-run eighth inning was not enough, as the first-place Portland Sea Dogs (14-8) took the series opener 4-3 at Mirabito Stadium.

Rumble Ponies right-hander Bryce Conley went 6.0 innings for the fourth time this season and struck out a season high nine batters, while not allowing one walk. Conley was one shy of his career high of 10 that he set on June 6, 2018, in the Athletics organization.

Portland got to Conley in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Center fielder Will Turner was hit by a pitch, and third baseman Jack Winnay followed with a single. Two batters later, designated hitter Ronald Rosario singled to score Turner.

In the third inning, Portland took a 2-0 lead, hitting one of their two homers off of Conley. On a 3-0 pitch, Conley surrendered a solo home run to Winnay that went deep over the left field scoreboard.

Portland took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning as Rosario mashed his 10th of the year. In both innings, the home runs were the only hits and base runners Conley allowed.

Binghamton outfielder Mike Tauchman made his first appearance in Binghamton and chalked up an infield single in the third inning, but was stranded there. Binghamton left five on base and recorded two hits over the first six innings.

Portland right-hander Caleb Bolden continued to dominate against Binghamton, going 3.0 innings scoreless with just two hits, while striking out four batters. Bolden over three appearances from Mirabito Stadium, has gone 10.0 innings scoreless with 12 strikeouts.

Right-hander Max Carlson entered in relief for Portland, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Left-hander Eric Rivera got the ball with two outs in the sixth inning with two on base and struck out first baseman Corey Collins to stop the threat.

Binghamton left-hander Felipe De La Cruz followed Conley in relief, throwing a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Right-hander Saul Garcia matched De La Cruz with a scoreless eighth inning to keep the game alive.

Rivera began scoreless through 2.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen, until the eighth inning with two outs, when he walked designated hitter Chris Suero, and right fielder Jose Ramos followed with an RBI double. Ramos tallied his 14th multi-hit game and his 11th double, hitting two in the contest.

Left-hander Jeremy Wu-Yelland replaced Rivera with Ramos off second base to face third baseman Nick Lorusso, who walked, and Collins followed with an infield single for his first Double-A hit. Then center fielder John Bay came to the plate and was hit-by-a-pitch to make it 3-2.

With catcher Kevin Parada coming to the plate with the bases loaded, right-hander Cooper Adams entered the game for Portland and threw a wild pitch, which scored Lorusso to tie the game. Parada flew out to center field to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, right-hander Garrett Stratton, who had surrendered just two runs over 13.0 innings, surrendered a go-ahead home run to first baseman Brooks Brannon for his 16th of the year.

Binghamton went down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning against Adams and is now 2-50 when they trail after seven innings.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Bryce Conley goes 6.0 innings for the fourth time this season and set a career high of nine strikeouts (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO)...Felipe De La Cruz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Saul Garcia (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO)...Mike Tauchman (2-for-4, BB)...Jose Ramos (2-for-4, R, 2 2B, RBI)...Corey Collins in his Double-A Debut (1-for-3)...







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.