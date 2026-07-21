July 21, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







AS OF LATE... The Sea Dogs closed out a 2-1 series win against the Somerset Patriots with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Sunday in front of a sold out crowd at Delta Dental Park, their 13th of the season. RHP Gage Ziehl had a phenomenal start against his former organization, dealing five scoreless, two-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Shortstop Mason White made his Double-A debut, recording a hit and a run. Matt Fraizer hit his second triple of the season, and Jack Winnay came through with an RBI double, extending his hit streak to 12 games. RHP Patrick Halligan gave up a solo home run, but bounced back to close out the ninth, earning his team-leading 7th save of the season.

SIGH OF RELIEF Sunday's 9th inning solo home run was the only run that Portland relievers gave up to Somerset over the course of the three game series. Sea Dogs relievers allowed seven hits and one run in 14.0 innings pitched, with seven walks and eleven strikeouts, forcing three double plays.

AN 'UNFAIR' HEATER Sea Dogs acting manager Kyle Sasala used the word "unfair" to describe the way Ronald Rosario has been playing lately. Rosario earned Eastern League Player of the Week for July 7-12 after going .500 on the week with four homers in four games played. Rosario followed that up with a pair of home runs in last Saturday's game. Rosario is riding a seven game hit streak, batting .429 (12-for-28) with two doubles, six home runs, 14 RBI and a steal in that span.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! Infielder Jack Winnay has a hit in 16 of his first 19 games as a Sea Dog with seven multi-hit games, and is currently riding a team-leading 12-game hit streak. Overall, Winnay is batting .333 (24-for-72) with five doubles, two home runs, 14 runs scored, eight RBI, and six walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

BRANNON'S BAT On Sunday, Brooks Brannon snapped a five-game extra-base hit streak, with four doubles and three home runs in that span. In July, Brannon is batting .366 and slugging .878, with 36 total bases in 41 at bats. Of his 15 total hits in July, six are doubles and five are home runs. He's batted in 14 runs.

WELCOME WHITE Mason White made his Double-A debut at shortstop Sunday for the Sea Dogs, going one-for-three with a run scored. He turned two double plays and made seven total assists at shortstop. The 22-year-old infielder from Arizona batted .270 with 14 doubles, three triples, and 14 home runs in 68 games for High-A Greenville in his first full minor league season, after being selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB First Year Players Draft.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP Blake Wehunt was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. Wehunt recorded a 3.52 ERA in 13 starts for Portland. He became the first Sea Dogs pitcher to earn back-to-back Eastern League Pitcher of the Week recognitions, doing so for the week of June 29-July 5, and the week of July 7-12. Shortstop Mason White made his Double-A debut Sunday, and LHP Tyler Davis was called up to join the team from High-A Greenville on Tuesday.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 21, 2008 - Portland beat the Connecticut Defenders 8-2 in the start of the "Big Papi" era in Portland. Ortiz had two hits and scored the first run and knocked in Portland's 8th tally in the sixth inning.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden (2-4, 5.87 ERA) is set for his 23rd appearance and second start for the Sea Dogs this season. He last pitched on Sunday, recording one scoreless inning against Somerset. Bolden tossed 2.0 perfect innings as part of the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th against Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. Boston selected Bolden in the 7th round of the 2022 First Year Player Draft out of TCU.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.