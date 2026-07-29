July 29, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs fell 8-3 to the Senators in front of a Tuesday sellout crowd, decked out in special jerseys for Harry Potter night. Tyler McDonough batted leadoff and recorded a multi-hit game in his first game back with the Sea Dogs, lacing a pair of RBI singles with a walk, hit by pitch, and a pair of stolen bases. Nelly Taylor also reached base four times, going two-for-two with a pair of doubles and two walks. Jack Winnay and Ronald Rosario recorded multi-hit games and each hit one double. The Sea Dogs outhit Harrisburg 10-5, but issued nine walks and hit two batters, making up the bulk of Harrisburg's offense. Portland left 12 runners on base and went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Max Carlson has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 20-26. Carlson made two dominant relief appearances during Portland's series in Binghamton. Over 5.2 scoreless innings, the right-hander did not allow a hit, surrendered just one walk, and struck out seven batters. Carlson becomes the fifth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season, joining RHP Blake Wehunt (June 22-28, June 30-July 5), RHP Anthony Eyanson (May 18-24), RHP Patrick Halligan (May 11-17), and RHP John Holobetz (April 13-19).

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! Infielder Jack Winnay recorded his ninth multi-hit game as a Sea Dog last night, going 2-for-5 with a double. He launched his fourth Double-A home run on Sunday, and has 29 hits through his 25 games in Portland. Last Wednesday, Winnay snapped a 13 game hit streak that tied Johanfran Garcia for the longest by a Sea Dog this season. Overall, he is batting .312 (29-for-93) with six doubles, four home runs, 16 runs scored, 11 RBI, and nine walks.

JULY BASH BROTHERS Brooks Brannon and Ronald Rosario are tied for the most home runs by an Eastern League player this month (7). Rosario leads the Eastern League in SLG% (.754), while Brannon has the second best mark of the month (.738). Rosario's 18 RBI in July is the second best mark in the league, while Brannon is right behind him with 17 RBI. Overall in July, Rosario is batting .316 with seven multi-hit games. Brannon is batting .308 with six multi-hit games.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP John Holobetz got the call up to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, joining fellow starter RHP Blake Wehunt, who was called up last week. Infielder Franklin Arias, the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, was assigned to Worcester on Friday. Infielder Max Ferguson, who began the season with the Sea Dogs, was reassigned to Portland. Utility player Tyler McDonough also returned to Portland Tuesday from Worcester.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner recorded his 59th walk of the season on Sunday. He is the Eastern League leader in that category, despite spending two weeks of the season on the injured list. Though his batting average sits at .185, Turner's .378 on-base percentage is eighth best among qualified Eastern League players.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 29, 2025 - Trailing Altoona 3-0 with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Pinch-hitter Max Ferguson launched a go-ahead grand slam to beat the Curve 4-3.

ON THE MOUND RHP Max Carlson (3-2, 5.03 ERA) is making his 27th appearance and second start for the Sea Dogs in 2026. He was named last week's Eastern League Pitcher of the Week after dealing 5.2 hitless, scoreless innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He earned his first save of the season in his last outing, throwing just 30 pitches in 3.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Carlson has allowed two or fewer runs in 19 of his last 20 outings with 11 scoreless outings dating back to the end of April. Carlson was drafted in he 12th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Red Sox, and spent the whole 2024 season with High-A Greenville.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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