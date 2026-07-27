Carlson Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs right-handed pitcher Max Carlson has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 20-26.

Carlson made two dominant relief appearances during Portland's series in Binghamton. Over 5.2 scoreless innings, the right-hander did not allow a hit, surrendered just one walk, and struck out seven batters.

Carlson first worked 2.2 hitless innings on July 21st against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, allowing one walk while striking out three. He followed with 3.0 more hitless innings on July 24th, striking out four without issuing a walk to complete a scoreless, hitless week out of the Sea Dogs bullpen.

In 26 appearances this season (including one start), Carlson is 3-2 with a 5.03 ERA. He has pitched 59.0 innings allowing 35 runs (33 earned) on 61 hits while walking 13 and striking out 65.

Carlson becomes the fifth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

For the fourth straight week and the ninth time this season, a Sea Dogs player has earned a weekly award. Carlson is the eighth different Sea Dogs player to be recognized with a weekly honor this season. Carlson joins fellow pitchers Blake Wehunt (June 22-28, June 30-July 5), Anthony Eyanson (May 18-24), Patrick Halligan (May 11-17), and John Holobetz (April 13-19) as Eastern League Pitcher of the Week recipients. Position players Rosario (July 13-19), Johanfran Garcia (June 8-14), and Brooks Brannon (May 4-10) have also earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors. Additionally, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, July 28, to open a six-game homestand against the Harrisburg Senators. The homestand features Harry Potter Night on Tuesday, 80's Night presented by 107.5 Frank FM on Thursday, and Maine Whoopie Pies Night presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union with postgame fireworks presented by Emerson Toyota on Saturday, August 1st. Tickets are available at seadogs.com.







Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2026

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