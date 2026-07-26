Sea Dogs Tie Series with Binghamton After 8-4 Loss

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-11)(51-44) fell 8-4 on Sunday, tying the week's series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-18) (35-60) three games apiece.

Both Mason White and Jack Winnay hit home runs. For White, it was his first in Double-A, after hitting 14 through 68 games with High-A Greenville.

Max Ferguson hit a sacrifice fly to score Ahbram Liendo in the first inning. In the bottom half, a Ferguson error with two outs allowed a run to score, tying the game 1-1.

Winnay's two-run homer put Portland in front again, 3-1, but once again, Binghamton had the answer in the bottom half. Jaylen Palmer hit a two-RBI double to right field, and the game was tied 3-3.

White's home run left the ballpark in the fourth, giving the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. Binghamton responded again in the fourth, playing three runs, with two coming on two outs.

The 6-4 Binghamton lead lasted until the bottom of the eighth, when Jose Ramos hit his second two-run home run in the last two games.

RHP Justin Armbruester (1-0, 0.71 ERA) earned the win, allowing no hits or runs with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched. RHP Caleb Bolden (2-4, 5.17 ERA) was handed the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Sea Dogs head home to face the Harrisburg Senators for the first time this season. Tuesday night is Harry Potter night at the ballpark, and the team will be wearing special Hogwarts themed jerseys. The first 1000 fans will receive a pair of Harry Potter/Sea Dogs socks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm with starting pitchers to be announced.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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