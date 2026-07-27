DJ Gladney Named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week for 7/21 - 7/26

Published on July 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots outfielder DJ Gladney

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots outfielder DJ Gladney(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF DJ Gladney as the Eastern League Player of the Week for games played July 21 - July 26.

Gladney hit .462 (12-for-26) with 3 HR, 10 RBI and 5 XBH last week against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays). Gladney finished the series with three consecutive multi-hit games for the fourth time in his career. Gladney's 12 H led Double-A while his 10 RBI led the Eastern League and ranked second in Double-A. Gladney ranked among the Eastern League's leaders with 3 HR (T-1st), a .462 AVG (2nd) and a 1.366 OPS (4th).

On the year, Gladney is slashing .269/.326/.503 with 18 HR and 64 RBI. Gladney's 64 RBI rank third in the Eastern League and are tied-for-third in the Yankees organization. His 18 HR are tied-for-third among Yankees farmhands and tied-for-fifth in the Eastern League. Gladney's .367 BABIP ranks fourth in the Eastern League.

Gladney currently has a team-leading seven-game hit streak. In that span, he's 13-for-30 (.433 AVG) with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 5 XBH, 3 SB and 8 R. In July, he's batting .305/.352/.573 with 5 HR, 17 RBI and 12 XBH with a .426 BABIP.

Originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Yankees signed Gladney as a Minor League free agent on December 18, 2025.

This is the first time Gladney has won an MiLB weekly award. He joins OF Jace Avina (5/12-5/18, 5/26-5/31), INF Coby Morales (4/20-4/26) and LHP Xavier Rivas (6/16-6/21) as the fourth individual Patriot to be selected this season. Avina was also named Player of the Month for May.

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Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2026

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