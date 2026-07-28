July 28, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BINGHAMTON OFFENSIVE RECAP The Sea Dogs lost both weekend games in Binghamton, tying the week's series 3-3. The team batted .137 throughout the week, averaging 3.3 runs per game and 4.2 hits per game. It's the first series the Sea Dogs have batted under .200 as a team since their three-game season-opening series on the road in Somerset, when they batted .123 in early April. Homers were the highlight, with seven through six games played.

BINGHAMTON PITCHING RECAP Sea Dogs pitchers were incredible, recording a 3.35 ERA in the series. Overall, they struck out 78 batters in 51.0 innings pitched, while issuing 25 walks. Sea Dogs starters were 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA, allowing just three earned runs.

EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Max Carlson has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 20-26. Carlson made two dominant relief appearances during Portland's series in Binghamton. Over 5.2 scoreless innings, the right-hander did not allow a hit, surrendered just one walk, and struck out seven batters. Carlson becomes the fifth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season, joining RHP Blake Wehunt (June 22-28, June 30-July 5), RHP Anthony Eyanson (May 18-24), RHP Patrick Halligan (May 11-17), and RHP John Holobetz (April 13-19).

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! Infielder Jack Winnay launched his fourth Double-A home run on Sunday, and has 27 hits through his first 24 games in Portland. Last Wednesday, Winnay snapped a 13 game hit streak that tied Johanfran Garcia for the longest by a Sea Dog this season. Overall, he is batting .307 (27-for-88) with five doubles, four home runs, 16 runs scored, 11 RBI, nine walks, and eight multi-hit games.

BRANNON'S BAT Brooks Brannon leads the Eastern League in SLG% (.587) and OPS (.949). in July, Brannon is batting .328 with a hit in 13 of 16 games, and six multi-hit games. His two-run homer last Friday was his 17th of the season. Among Eastern League players with five or more games played in July, Brannon has the best SLG% (.787), best OPS (1.166), most home runs (7), most total bases (48), third most doubles (7), and second most RBI (17).

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP John Holobetz got the call up to Triple-A Worcester today, joining fellow starter RHP Blake Wehunt, who was called up one week ago today. Infielder Franklin Arias, the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, was assigned to Worcester on Friday. Infielder Max Ferguson, who began the season with the Sea Dogs, was reassigned to Portland. Utility player Tyler McDonough also returned to Portland today from Worcester.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner recorded his 59th walk of the season on Sunday. He is the Eastern League leader in that category, despite spending two weeks of the season on the injured list. Though his batting average sits at .185, Turner's .378 on-base percentage is eighth best among qualified Eastern League players.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 28, 2009 - Ryan Kalish and Jon Still each drove in three runs as Portland blasted the Phillies in Reading 12-1.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 5.21 ERA) is set for his fourteenth start and sixteenth appearance of the season for Portland. In his last outing on July 22 in Binghamton, Mullins pitched 5.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and eight strikeouts. Mullins started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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