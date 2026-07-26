July 26, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT...The Sea Dogs were shut out 5-0 by the Rumble Ponies on Saturday night, mustering just two hits in the game. Starter RHP Anthony Eyanson pitched three innings and held Binghamton scoreless, allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

SATURDAY SHUTOUT It was just the third time the Sea Dogs have been shut out this season. The Sea Dogs were last shut out in a 11-0 loss at Somerset on May 2. Their two hits last night were their fewest in a game this season. Meanwhile, Sea Dogs pitching has issued eight shutouts this season, the second best mark in the Eastern League.

FAREWELL FRANKLIN Infielder Franklin Arias was assigned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday following a phenomenal stint with the Sea Dogs. At the time of his departure, Arias was batting .318, good for second best among qualified Eastern League players, and led the league in OPS (.994). He was intentionally walked more than anyone else in the Eastern League (five times), and was top five in hits (4th, 90), home runs (3rd, 19), total bases (2nd, 166), OBP (3rd, .407), and SLG% (2nd, .587). Arias batted leadoff in 70 of the Sea Dogs' first 92 games.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! On Wednesday, infielder Jack Winnay snapped a 13 game hit streak that tied Johanfran Garcia for the longest by a Sea Dog this season. Winnay has a hit in 17 of his first 23 games as a Sea Dog with eight multi-hit games. Overall, Winnay is batting .310 (26-for-84) with five doubles, three home runs, 15 runs scored, nine RBI, and nine walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

BRANNON'S BAT Brooks Brannon leads the Eastern League in SLG% (.593) and has the second best SLG% for qualified players in Double-A baseball. Brannon has a hit in 12 of 15 games in July with six multi-hit games. Friday night, his two-run homer was his 17th of the season, well beyond last year's career high season total of ten homers. In July, Brannon is batting .333 and slugging .825, with 47 total bases in 57 at bats. Of his 19 total hits in July, seven are doubles and seven are home runs. He's batted in 17 runs.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS Infielder Franklin Arias, the no.1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, was assigned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday. Infielder Max Ferguson, who began the season with the Sea Dogs, was reassigned to Portland. Ferguson batted .309 with nine doubles and eight home runs through 27 games in Portland this season. RHP Blake Wehunt was assigned to Worcester last Tuesday. In a corresponding move, LHP Tyler Davis was assigned to join Portland from High-A Greenville.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner was one of three Sea Dogs who walked last night. It was his 58th walk of the season, making him the Eastern League leader in that category, despite spending two weeks of the season on the injured list. Though his batting average sits at .188, Turner's .380 on-base percentage is seventh best among qualified Eastern League players.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 26, 2024 - LHP Connelly Early earned his first Double-A winning decision after combining for a 3-0 shutout against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Theo Denlinger and RHP Robert Kwiatkowski each tossed 2.0 innings out of the bullpen.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (5-3, 4.50 ERA) is set for his team-leading sixteenth start of the season for the Sea Dogs. Ziehl has given up two or fewer runs in 11 of his 15 starts this season, including his last outing on July 19 vs. Somerset, his former team and organization. Ziehl dealt 5.0 two-hit innings with one walk and eight strikeouts, leading the Sea Dogs to a hard-fought 2-1 win. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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