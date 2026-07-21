Squirrels, Yard Goats Rained out Tuesday
Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 22 at CarMax Park. First pitch is Game 1 is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The CarMax Park gates will open at 5 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.
Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for a future 2026 regular-season home game (subject to availability) by visiting the Flying Squirrels ticket office, calling 804-359-3866 or emailing tickets@squirrelsbaseball.com.
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