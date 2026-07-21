Fisher Cats and Patriots Postponed on Tuesday Night

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-10, 45-43) and Somerset Patriots (8-13, 45-45) from playing their Tuesday game at Delta Dental Stadium, as the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The matchup will be made up on Thursday, July 23 as a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 PM. Both games will be a seven-inning contest.

Tickets can be exchanged at the box office for any home game during the 2026 season.

First pitch on Wednesday is slated for 6:03 PM EDT. Pregame coverage begins at 5:43 PM EDT on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Wednesday, July 22, is a Woofie's Waggin' Wednesday and Thursday, July 23 is Camp Day with a 12:05 PM first pitch. The New Hampshire Space Potatoes invade the ballpark on Friday, July 24, presented by Adopt NH. Join us for Small Business Night presented by Goldman Sachs and Scout Night with postgame Atlas Fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 is WWE Night presented by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will go home with a WWE / Fisher Cats co-branded jersey. Saturday is also Faith and Family Night at Delta Dental Stadium, with pregame testimonials from players from both sides. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame Atlas Fireworks. Sunday, July 26 is the first Manchester Coconut Tenders game. Sunday's game features a Manchester Coconut Tenders bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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