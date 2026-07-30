Fisher Cats' Wednesday Night Contest at Hartford Postponed

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Pregame rain kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-16, 46-49) and Hartford Yard Goats (12-16, 51-45) from playing their Wednesday game at Dunkin' Park, as the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The matchup will be made up on Friday, July 31 as a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 PM.

The Fisher Cats fell on Tuesday night to the Yard Goats, 8-3. Despite an early deficit, New Hampshire battled back with two runs in the second on a double from Jorge Burgos and a run in the fifth via a double hit by Arjun Nimmala. Unfortunately, Hartford scored one in the sixth and three in the seventh which blew the game open.

Right-hander Jonathan Todd and outfielder Mathieu Vallee each made their Double-A debut in the Tuesday contest. Infielder JR Freethy and reliever Austin Marozas both made their return to the Cats in the loss as well.

First pitch on Thursday is slated for 7:10 PM EDT. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 PM EDT on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

New Hampshire returns home to open August with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, beginning on Tuesday, August 4 with Jewish Heritage Night. Following a 12:05 PM first pitch on Camp Day on Wednesday, the Fisher Cats are giving away a crossbody bag for Purr in the Park Night to the first 500 fans to Thursday's 6:03 PM game, presented by Delta Dental.

With postgame Atlas fireworks following both Friday and Saturday's games, Friday night is Soccer Night, with a Fisher Cats soccer jersey giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by Coca-Cola Northeast. Saturday, August 8 is Star Wars Night, as well as Union Night. The Fisher Cats will be auctioning off their game-worn Star Wars-themed jerseys throughout Saturday's game, with all benefits going to Make-a-Wish New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs close down the series with Stand Up To Cancer Day and It's Easy To Be Kind Day, presented by Dartmouth Health.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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