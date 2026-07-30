Yard Goats Postponed on Wednesday

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Tonight's Yard Goats vs Fisher Cats game has been postponed due to weather and field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, July 31 beginning at 5 PM.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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