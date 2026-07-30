Yard Goats Postponed on Wednesday
Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Tonight's Yard Goats vs Fisher Cats game has been postponed due to weather and field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, July 31 beginning at 5 PM.
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics
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