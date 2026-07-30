Power Surge Continues as Somerset Splits Doubleheader With Richmond

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots designated hitter Miguel Palma

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots designated hitter Miguel Palma(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots split a series-opening doubleheader with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Wednesday. Somerset won 7-4 in Game 1 before a 6-2 loss in Game 2.

Somerset has won six of its last seven games to climb within 3.0 games of first-place Reading in the Northeast Division. Prior to dropping Game 2 of the doubleheader, Somerset's six-game win streak marked its longest since winning seven straight from 9/2/25 to 9/9/25 last season.

The split moved the Patriots to 5-5 across five doubleheaders this season and 2-6 in eight matchups with Richmond this year.

In Game 1, Somerset used a four-run sixth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. The Patriots recorded four hits in the frame, including three consecutive to begin the inning.

In the seventh inning, the Patriots took their first lead of the game on an Owen Cobb RBI single before Coby Morales' two-run homer three batters later added a pair of insurance runs heading into the seventh inning.

In Game 2, Jace Avina smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning to extend Somerset's streak to nine consecutive games with a home run.

Somerset has homered in nine straight games for the first time since homering in nine straight games from June 4 - June 13. Somerset's active nine-game streak with a home run leads the Eastern League.

With multiple homers in Game 1 of the doubleheader, Somerset has smashed multiple homers in five of its last eight games and have recorded multiple homers in 42 of 98 (42.9%) games this season. That surpasses Somerset's multiple homers in 35 of 138 (25.4%) games in 2025.

Somerset's 143 homers lead Double-A and rank sixth in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

Dating back to July 12 vs. Reading, Somerset starting pitching has combined to allow 13 earned runs for a 2.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and .185 BAA with 67 K to 22 BB in 51.2 IP across the last 12 games.

RHP Cade Smith (4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K) tossed 82 pitches in his 16th start of the season in Game 1. Across his last nine outings, Smith has recorded a 3.70 ERA, 3-3 record with 40 K in 48.2 IP.

RHP Kevin Stevens (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Game 1 to earn his first Double-A save since August 1, 2024 at Bowie (728 days).

RHP Kelly Austin (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) tossed two scoreless innings in his first career start in Game 2. Across his last 14 outings since June 7 at Harrisburg, Austin has posted a 2.95 ERA, 1-0 record, 1.04 WHIP and .188 BAA with 18 K to 6 BB in 18.1 IP.

2B Connor McGinnis (3-for-6, R, BB) notched his third three-hit game and 12th multi-hit game with Somerset this season with three singles in Game 2. Across his last 35 games dating back to his first Double-A homer on June 16 at Portland, McGinnis is slashing .278/.345/.508. McGinnis' 35 hits in that span rank second among all Patriots. Somerset is 4-1 since McGinnis moved into the lineup's leadoff spot on July 24 at New Hampshire.

CF Jace Avina (2-for-7, HR, 2 RBI, R) belted his 19th home run of the season in the sixth inning of Game 2. Avina's 19 homers lead all active Patriots and rank second among all active Eastern League batters. Avina was the only Patriot to hit safely in both halves of the doubleheader.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-7, HR, 2 RBI, R) smashed his 18th home run of the season in the sixth inning of Game 1. Morales joined DJ Gladney, Garrett Martin and Avina as the fourth Patriot to hit 18 home runs this season. Morales' 70 RBI lead the Eastern League, while his 18 HR rank third among active hitters. Morales has reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 games after snapping a season-best 16-game on-base streak in Game 2. Morales' 16-game on-base streak was tied for the third-longest by a Patriot this season. During the stretch, he batted .277/.351/.462 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 5 XBH and 8 BB.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-7, R) picked up his 19th multi-hit game of the year with two singles in Game 1.

DH Miguel Palma (2-for-6, HR, RBI, R) powered his ninth home run of the season in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Palma recorded homers in back-to-back games for the second time this season after belting two homers in the series finale at New Hampshire. Palma's two-hit effort in Game 1 marked his seventh multi-hit game this season. Across his last 14 games, Palma is slashing .353/.411/.686 with 5 HR and 14 RBI.

RF Luis Durango (2-for-5, 3B, RBI, R) notched a pair of hits in his Double-A debut in Game 1. In Game 1, Durango rocked a single to right field for his first Double-A hit in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, he poked an RBI triple down the left field line to tie the game 4-4, before scoring the game winning run from third base on an Owen Cobb RBI single.

SS Owen Cobb (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, SB) posted his 15th multi-hit game with Somerset this season with two RBI singles in Game 1. Across his last seven games, Cobb is 11-for-23 with five RBI and five multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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