Voit Shines in Double-A Debut with Three Extra-Base Hits, Collins Homers Again, Binghamton Walked off by Reading

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-19) surrendered a two-run lead over the final three innings and fell to the Reading Fightin Phils (17-11), 7-6, in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Despite the loss, Binghamton recorded at least 10 hits for the third consecutive game.

Binghamton right-hander Garrett Stratton tossed a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts and got the ball in search of his first Double-A save in the ninth inning in a 6-5 game.

First baseman Raider Tello singled to lead off the frame, but then was taken off the bases on a fielder's choice from shortstop Bryan Rincon. With one out, center fielder Pedro León was hit by a pitch to set up first and second with one out.

Right fielder Raylin Heredia chopped a ground ball to Stratton, which he threw past first baseman Corey Collins into right field, and both Rincon and León scored to win the game. The runs were not earned by Stratton as he went 1.1 innings, surrendering one hit and striking out two batters.

Mets No. 5 prospect, shortstop Mitch Voit led-off the contest in his Double-A debut for Binghamton and laced a double off the center field wall. Then, with two outs in the first inning, second baseman Nick Lorusso delivered an RBI single to make it 1-0 Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies went on top 2-0 in the top of the second inning, in a big way. First baseman Corey Collins clubbed his second Double-A home run, deep over the right field wall.

Binghamton gave the ball to right-hander Channing Austin, who allowed two runs over 2.0 innings pitched, as Reading tied the game in the second inning.

Third baseman Aroon Escobar started off the frame with a single, and left fielder Wuilfredo Auntunez followed with a double. Austin then put down the next two batters, but with two outs, first baseman Raider Tello delivered a two-run single.

The inning ended behind a putout from right fielder D'Andre Smith, who threw Tello out at second base after both runs scored.

Binghamton went back in front in the third inning, and it was Smith who engineered the rally as he smacked an RBI double to score designated hitter Jose Ramos, who walked with two outs.

One batter later, Collins roped an RBI single to score Smith and make it 4-2 Binghamton. Over his first seven games, he has six runs batted in and two homers with three multi-hit games.

Reading right-hander Jean Cabrera allowed four runs on seven hits over his 4.0 innings of work, while walking three batters.

The Fightin Phils responded again in the fourth inning, scoring two runs to tie the game at 4-4. Off of left-hander Felipe De La Cruz, Escobar reached on a fielder's choice as Auntunez singled before catcher Caleb Rickets struck out, which was the last batter De La Cruz faced.

Right-hander Danis Correa entered and surrendered a two-run double to former Rumble Pony, second baseman Luke Ritter, to tie the game. Ritter played in 115 games with Triple-A Syracuse in 2025.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Binghamton scored two runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 advantage. Voit led off the inning with his second double of the night, and that was followed by walks from left fielder Chris Suero and center fielder John Bay.

Reading left-hander Mavis Graves was pulled after 1.0 inning and four walks for right-hander Jack Dallas, who entered with the bases loaded. The first hitter he was was Lorusso, who tallied his second RBI single to make it 5-4 Binghamton. The two-hit night marked Lorusso's 19th multi-hit game, which is a team lead.

One batter later, Ramos chalked up a sacrifice fly to score Suero to extend the lead to 6-4. Ramos has a team lead of 54 RBIs.

Right-hander Brendan Girton got the ball for Binghamton in the bottom half of the sixth inning and put the first three batters on before striking out two and retiring the last three hitters to strand the bases loaded. Girton pitched the lone inning with two punchouts and two walks.

Binghamton threatened in the top half of the seventh inning as Voit kept his debut rolling with a triple, but he was stranded. Voit had three extra-base hits and two runs scored in his first Double-A game.

Reading got one run back in the bottom half of the seventh inning to make it a 6-5 game. Right-hander Zach Peek allowed a lead-off double to Rincon, who later scored off an RBI single from Heredia. Peek went 1.0 inning and allowed one run.

Binghamton has recorded 36 hits over its last three games, but could not hold on, and is now 22-5 when they lead after eight innings.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on MiLB.TV, News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Voit (3-for-5, R, BB) in Double-A debut...Lorusso tallied his team-leading 19th multi-hit game (2-for-5, 2 RBI)...Ramos cashed in his team-leading 54th RBI (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB)...Collins over his first seven Double-A games (2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB), and has two homers now at the Double-A level...Smith (1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI) in his first game back off the IL...Girton (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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