Caden Hunts Deep No-Hit Bid in Dominant Double-A Debut as Baysox Beat Curve on Wednesday Afternoon

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - Left-hander Caden Hunter continued his dominant first professional season on Wednesday night, as the southpaw struck out 10 and took a no-hit bid deep into the seventh inning in a 9-2 win for the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, over the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hunter tossed a career-best seven shutout innings for Chesapeake (17-11, 46-50) on Wednesday, in what was his Double-A debut. The left-hander did not allow a baserunner until a pair of walks led off the fifth inning. After a mound meeting, he retired the next eight hitters he faced before a two-out single from Altoona's Lonnie White Jr rolled a base hit through the left side of the infield for the only knock off Hunter all afternoon. Hunter (W, 1-0) matched a career-best with his 10 punchouts (June 28 at Wilmington with High-A Frederick). The left-hander lowered his season ERA to 1.32 across three levels (Single-A through Double-A) in his debut pro season.

After tallying 12 runs on 16 hits Tuesday night, the Baysox bats once again struck early and often on Wednesday. Chesapeake notched 11 hits on Wednesday, including three from Willy Vasquez, who reached base safely all five times he was at the plate. After a walk and hit by pitch, Vasquez's second-inning infield single to shortstop brought home the game's opening run. Two batters later, Adam Retzbach ripped a two-run double down the right field line to make it a 3-0 score off Altoona right-handed starter Dominic Pipkin (L, 2-2).

An Aron Estrada sacrifice fly and a Brandon Butterworth single plated two more Baysox runs in the fifth, before Vasquez was at it again in the seventh with a run-scoring double - part of a two-run frame to make it 7-0 Chesapeake.

Altoona cracked the board in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run homer, before Thomas Sosa laced his own two-run shot to left-center field in the top of the ninth. Sosa's twelfth homer of the campaign restored the seven-run lead for good.

Griff O'Ferrall extended his hitting streak to six games on Wednesday with an RBI single in the seventh. O'Ferrall reached base four times and notched his third-consecutive game with multiple hits. All nine Baysox hitters reached base on Wednesday, and eight of the nine picked up a hit.

Chesapeake has outscored Altoona 21-5 in the first two games of this series. The Baysox have outhit the Curve 27-8 this week.

Chesapeake looks to make it four-straight wins when it continues its six-game series in Altoona on Thursday night. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (8-5, 3.93 ERA) is set start for the Baysox against Curve right-hander Peyton Stumbo (1-9, 5.67 ERA). First pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm ET from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, August 4, when they open up a six-game set with the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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