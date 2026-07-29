Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 29 at Portland

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (49-46, 15-11) @ Portland Sea Dogs (51-45, 16-12)

Game #96, Second-Half Game #27

Wednesday, July 29, 12:05 p.m. - Delta Dental Park

RH Isaac Lyon (4-4) vs RH Max Carlson (3-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) play the second game of their six-game series this week at Delta Dental Park. This is the teams' only matchup of the season. The Senators have not visited Portland since May of 2022.

LAST GAME: The Senators batted around in the fourth to take the lead over the Sea Dogs en route to an 8-3 win to open the series. Portland scored a run in each the first and second innings to lead 2-0. Harrisburg scored in the third on INF Branden Boissiere's single to drive in OF Johnathon Thomas. Then the Sens scored four in the fourth without a hit. OF Sam Petersen and INF Kervin Pichardo each drew bases-loaded walks. OF TJ White and INF Cortland Lawson each had RBI fielder's choice groundballs in the frame to take a 5-2 lead. With the lead cut to 5-3, Harrisburg stretch it back out in the sixth. Petersen tripled with one out, and Lawson and Boissiere each drew walks to load the bases. With two outs, OF Ethan Petry grounded a ball up the third-baseline to clear the bases and take an 8-3 lead. The Senators bullpen combined for five scoreless innings to hold the Sea Dogs in check the rest of the way.

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Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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