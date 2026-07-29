Senators Five-Run Ninth Inning Caps Comeback, Beat Sea Dogs 9-6

Published on July 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Senators trailed the Sea Dogs 6-4 in the ninth but rallied to win 9-6. With men on second and third and two outs, Branden Boissiere battled with two strikes, singling into centerfield to score two and tie the game 6-6.

After Boissiere's single, Johnathon Thomas came on to pinch run. The next hitter, Kervin Pichardo, drew a walk. On a double steal attempt, Portland's catcher Nate Baez threw the ball away down the leftfield line, and Thomas scored to take a 7-6 lead.

Then Ethan Petry blasted a two-run homer to deep left-centerfield, capping the five-run rally to take a 9-6 lead.

RHP Yeuris Jimenez (S, 1) retired the side in order in the ninth to close the win in his Senators debut.

Portland took the early lead with a run in the second off RHP Isaac Lyon. It was the only run Lyon allowed in five innings, scattering six hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Lyon's now allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts.

The Sens took the lead in the third. Two runs scored on a Devin Ortiz RBI single and TJ White 's sac fly RBI to lead 2-1.

Branden Boissiere added insurance in the fourth with a line-drive, two-run homer to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Still leading 4-1 in the sixth, RHP Thomas Schultz came on in relief on Lyon. He faced five batters, and all five reached on three hits and two walks. Two runs had scored when RHP Holden Powell came on in relief with the bases loaded and no outs.

Powell struck out three but not before issuing two bases-loaded walks. Portland took a 5-4 lead.

The Sea Dogs added an unearned run against RHP Brady Hill in the seventh in his Sens debut. Hill struck out two in an inning of work.

RHP Kyle Luckham tossed a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one.

Branden Boissiere went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs. He owns an eight-game hitting streak, going 14-for-31 (.452) with eight extra-base hits in the stretch. He's also scored at least one run in each of the last seven games.

Harrisburg aims to make it three straight Thursday at 6:00 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (3-5) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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