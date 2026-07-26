New Hampshire Slides in Fourth-Straight Loss

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-14, 46-47) could not quiet the Somerset Patriots' (12-14, 49-46) hot bats in a Saturday loss at Delta Dental Stadium, 9-4, in front of 6,460 fans. Fisher Cats' pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in the loss.

New Hampshire's Danny Thompson Jr allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings, but only two were earned. The Patriots tagged New Hampshire newcomer Angel Obando to four runs on five hits in a pair of innings. Right-hander Beau Philip tossed two scoreless innings, and fellow righty Caleb Freeman secured three outs in the ninth.

Patriots starter Chase Hampton struck out six batters in 4-1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three walks and four hits. Reliever Hueston Morrill walked four batters but allowed one run on one hit. Hayden Merda struck out two batters in a scoreless inning of work. Relievers Trent Sellers and Luis Velasquez recorded the final seven outs.

Today's Top Takeaways

INF Jackson Hornung doubled in the loss and is hitting .290 in July RHP Angel Obando made his New Hampshire debut in the contest New Hampshire left 10 runners on base and went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position

Somerset started the scoring in the top of the first. After a Jace Avina walk, Patriots center fielder DJ Gladney (18) hit a two-run home run to give Somerset a 2-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Following a Victor Arias base hit, second baseman Nick Goodwin doubled him in to move the score to 2-1.

With two outs in the top of the third, Gladney reached on a throwing error by New Hampshire's Goodwin, and the Patriots strung together five consecutive hits to plate three unearned runs and moved the score to 5-1.

In the fifth, Somerset scored a pair of runs. Designated hitter Jackson Castillo walked and scored on a sacrifice fly hit by first baseman Josh Moylan. The next batter, catcher Tomas Frick (1) mashed a solo home run.

Trailing 7-1, New Hampshire scored a run in the bottom of the fifth on a fielder's choice. The Patriots were quick to respond with two more in the bottom of the sixth. RBI knocks from Gladney and Gabrielson brought the score to 9-2.

The Fisher Cats were able to plate a run in the sixth and eighth thanks to a bases loaded walk and an RBI double hit by shortstop Arjun Nimmala. Despite the late runs, the Cats fell on Saturday, 9-4.

New Hampshire and Somerset finish their six-game series on Sunday, July 26, with a 1:05 PM first pitch. The Cats hand the ball to lefty Mason Olson (4-2, 3.88 ERA) and the Patriots will counter with right-hander Ben Hess (2-2, 4.46 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:45 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network, MiLB.tv, and on the Bally Sports Live app.

Sunday, July 26 is the first Manchester Coconut Tenders game. Sunday's game features a Manchester Coconut Tenders bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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