Curve Bash Four Homers in 8-7 Win at Akron

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - Lonnie White Jr. hit two of Altoona's four home runs in an 8-7 win on Tuesday afternoon at Akron's 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Altoona jumped all over the RubberDucks in the early stages of Tuesday's game, sitting through a 1:42 rain delay from the scheduled start time. Facing rehabbing Guardians lefty Tim Herrin, Altoona loaded the bases with one out before he hit his hard pitch limit. Murf Gray stepped up after the pitching change and launched a Grand Slam, his second homer in four games with the Curve and his 25th of the season. Lonnie White Jr. followed him just two pitches later with a long solo homer to right-center, marking the fourth time this season that Altoona hit back-to-back home runs.

Titus Dumitru added his team-leading 13th home run of the season in the second inning to push Altoona's lead to 6-0. Ryan McCarty added a sacrifice fly in the third inning to push Altoona's lead to 7-0.

Akron managed to get four runs off righty Kyle Robinson in the third inning, slamming a pair of two-run homers in the inning. Robinson allowed just two baserunners in his other three innings on the mound, finishing four innings. Robinson struck out four and scattered six hits and one walk.

White Jr. slammed his second homer of the game, another long solo homer to make 8-4 Altoona, in the fifth inning. It was his second career multi-homer game, the first came on April 23 of this season while he was with High-A Greensboro.

Altoona's bullpen was asked to cover five innings on Tuesday and held the line to secure the victory. Cy Nielson picked up the win with 2.0 scoreless frames of relief and a pair of strikeouts. Akron rallied for three runs off Mike Walsh and Jake Shirk across the seventh and eighth innings, though Shirk stranded the tying run at third in the latter frame. Shirk earned his fourth save with Altoona with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

Every Curve batter reached base safely in the game, as the club put up 11 hits and drew nine walks against the RubberDucks. Ivan Brethowr picked up three hits and drew a walk, his first three-hit game in a Curve uniform.

Altoona continues their road trip at Akron on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. LHP Connor Oliver is slated to start for Altoona with the RubberDucks sending RHP Dylan DeLucia to the mound.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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