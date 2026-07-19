Berg Picks up Four Hits in 9-5 Defeat

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







READING, PA - Catcher Derek Berg picked up four of Altoona's 14 hits, but the Reading Fightin Phils picked up a 9-5 win over the Curve on Saturday night at First Energy Stadium.

Curve starter Peyton Stumbo picked up a career-high eight strikeouts despite suffering the loss. Stumbo struck out three in the second and two batters in each of his final two innings before departing in the fourth.

Altoona never led after a full inning on Saturday, as Reading answered with multiple runs each time they took the lead or tied the game. The Fightin Phils scored four times in the sixth against Emmanuel Chapman and added another run off Cy Nielson in the seventh to put the game away.

Berg doubled twice and swatted his seventh homer of the season in the loss, marking his second four-hit game of the season. Berg scored three of Altoona's five runs as eight of the nine hitters in the Curve lineup picked up at least one hit on Saturday. Will Taylor (two hits) and Matt King (three hits) each had strong nights at the plate. King drove in single runs in the fourth and sixth inning and doubled in his first trip to the plate.

Curve pitchers combined for 14 total strikeouts in the loss with Cristhian Tortosa, Emmanuel Chapman and Cy Nielson contributing to the effort.

Altoona plays the rubber match of their series with Reading on Sunday night at 5:15 p.m. RHP Matt Ager is slated to start for Altoona with RHP Gage Wood on track to start for the Fightins.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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