Hampton Flings Season-High Seven Strikeouts as Patriots Fall to Portland

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Saturday evening. The Patriots dropped to 9-8 against the Sea Dogs this season, including a 3-5 mark at Hadlock Field.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded its third consecutive game with 14-plus strikeouts and sixth consecutive game with double-digit punchouts. With 76 strikeouts across its last six games, Somerset's active six-game streak with 10-plus strikeouts leads Double-A and ranks third in MiLB.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded at least 14 strikeouts in its third consecutive game for the first time this season. Somerset is the only Eastern League team and one of just three Double-A teams to strike out 14-plus batters in three straight games this season.

RHP Chase Hampton (3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 K) struck out a season-high seven batters, including striking out six of seven batters faced across the second through fourth innings. Hampton's seven punchouts were his most in a game since tallying eight strikeouts on July 26, 2023, vs. Bowie (1,088 days). Hampton's 65 pitches marked his most since being activated off the 7-day IL on June 12. The 65 pitches tied a season-high on May 31 vs. Bowling Green.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) struck out two batters in a scoreless sixth inning. Across his last four outings, Merda has struck out 14 of the 24 batters he's faced, while allowing just two hits across 6.1 IP in that span.

RHP Trent Sellers (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters in a scoreless eighth inning. Sellers posted his fifth consecutive outing without allowing an earned run. In that span, he's punched out 14 batters, allowing just four hits across 70 IP. Sellers improved to a 1.74 ERA and .225 BAA with 23 K to 4 BB across 10.1 IP in four outings against Portland this season.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-3, BB) singled to lead off the seventh inning, extending his on-base streak to a team-high eight games. He walked in the ninth inning, becoming the only Patriot to reach base twice in the game. During his eight-game on-base streak, Morales has recorded 6 H, 5 BB and 3 RBI in 35 plate appearances. Morales' 83 hits this season are the third most by a Patriot thru Somerset's first 89 games to start a season.

C Tomas Frick (1-for-3, 2B) smacked his first double of the season off the center field wall in the second inning. Across his last three appearances, Frick is 4-for-10 with a walk and a double.

DH Manny Palencia (1-for-3) singled off John Holobetz in the seventh inning, extending his hit streak to three games. With hits in eight of his last nine games, Palencia is slashing .371/.389/.457 with 3 RBI and 3 XBH in that span.

POSTGAME NOTES SOMERSET PATRIOTS (45-44, 8-12) @ PORTLAND SEA DOGS (47-41, 12-8) SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2026

R H E LOB SERIES SOMERSET 0 3 2 5 1 PORTLAND 11 11 0 11 1

HOME RUNS (2026 TOTAL / INNING / RUNNERS ON BASE / OUTS / COUNT / PITCHER / SCORE AFTER HR)

STARTING TIME: 6:31 p.m.

GAME-TIME TEMPERATURE: 66 degrees

WINNING PITCHER: Anthony Eyanson (4-0) LOSING PITCHER: Chase Hampton (0-3) SAVE: None

TIME OF GAME: 2:32 (0:31 delay) ATTENDANCE: 6,217 PITCH COUNTS (Total Pitches/Strikes):

Patriots: Chase Hampton (65/39) Sea Dogs: Anthony Eyanson (61/46)

SOMERSET

Spwen SEA DOGS Ronald Rosario (#8 / 1st / 2 on / 1 out / 2-0 / Hampton / SOM 0 - POR 3) Ronald Rosario (#9 / 7th / 1 on / 2 out / 1-2 / Stevens / SOM 0 - POR 11)

SOMERSET PATRIOTS NOTES

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 11-0 at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Saturday evening.

The Patriots dropped to 9-8 against the Sea Dogs this season, including a 3-5 mark at Hadlock Field.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded its third consecutive game with 14-plus strikeouts and sixth consecutive game with double-digit punchouts. With 76 strikeouts across its last six games, Somerset's active six-game streak with 10-plus strikeouts leads Double-A and ranks third in MiLB.

Somerset's pitching staff recorded at least 14 strikeouts in its third consecutive game for the first time this season. Somerset is the only Eastern League team and one of just three Double-A teams to strike out 14-plus batters in three straight games this season.

RHP Chase Hampton (3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 K) struck out a season-high seven batters, including striking out six of seven batters faced across the second through fourth innings.

Hampton's seven punchouts were his most in a game since tallying eight strikeouts on July 26, 2023 vs. Bowie (1,088 days).

Hampton's 65 pitches marked his most since being activated off the 7-day IL on June 12. The 65 pitches tied a season-high on May 31 vs. Bowling Green.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) struck out two batters in a scoreless sixth inning.

Across his last four outings, Merda has struck out 14 of the 24 batters he's faced, while allowing just two hits across 6.1 IP in that span.

RHP Trent Sellers (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters in a scoreless eighth inning.

Sellers posted his fifth consecutive outing without allowing an earned run.

In that span, he's punched out 14 batters, allowing just four hits across 70 IP.

Sellers improved to a 1.74 ERA and .225 BAA with 23 K to 4 BB across 10.1 IP in four outings against Portland this season.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-3, BB) singled to lead off the seventh inning, extending his on-base streak to a team- high eight games. He walked in the ninth inning, becoming the only Patriot to reach base twice in the game.

During his eight-game on-base streak, Morales has recorded 6 H, 5 BB and 3 RBI in 35 plate appearances.

Morales' 83 hits this season are the third most by a Patriot thru Somerset's first 89 games to start a season.

C Tomas Frick (1-for-3, 2B) smacked his first double of the season off the center field wall in the second inning.

Across his last three appearances, Frick is 4-for-10 with a walk and a double.

DH Manny Palencia (1-for-3) singled off John Holobetz in the seventh inning, extending his hit streak to three games.

With hits in eight of his last nine games, Palencia is slashing .371/.389/.457 with 3 RBI and 3 XBH in that span.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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