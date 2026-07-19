Harrisburg Halts Fisher Cats' Momentum in 7-4 Loss

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Despite 11 hits from the offense and a six-inning outing tossed by starter Austin Cates, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-9, 45-42) struggled to quiet the Harrisburg Senators' (10-8, 44-43) bats and fell on Saturday at FNB Field, 7-4. Four different New Hampshire hitters recorded a multi-hit game in the loss.

Cates (L, 1-4) completed his first six-inning outing since May 28 as he allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Reliever Alex Amalfi was tagged for three runs on five hits in 1-2/3 innings. Right-hander Aaron Munson secured the final out of the eighth inning.

Harrisburg starter Alex Clemmey held the Cats to two runs in four innings in the win. Reliever Aaron Shortridge (W, 1-0) pitched two scoreless innings and recorded a pair of strikeouts in the contest.

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OF Hedbert Perez extended his hit streak to seven with a 1-for-3 night. OF Eddie Micheletti Jr. also extended his hit streak with a seventh-inning single. Micheletti Jr. added a two-run double to his line in the ninth. RHP Austin Cates twirled his second six-inning outing with New Hampshire and his first since May 28.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Senators took the lead with a three-run inning. With one away, center fielder Sam Petersen and left fielder Sam Brown ripped consecutive singles. First baseman Ethan Petry (6) slugged a three-run blast and made it 4-2.

Harrisburg blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth. Like the fifth, Petersen and Brown reached early in the inning. With two runners on, Petry delivered another big hit, an RBI single that extended the Senators' lead. Following another single, third baseman Devin Ortiz smashed a two-run knock which made it a 7-2 game.

The Fisher Cats rallied in the ninth. Left fielder Jackson Hornung opened the inning with a single. Two batters later, shortstop Cade Doughty lined a double. Following a mound visit and strikeout, right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. brought home both runners on a double. Despite the two runs, the Cats fell to the Senators on Saturday, 7-4.

For the second straight game, New Hampshire scored first. In the top of the second, center fielder Hedbert Perez singled to start the frame. Despite Perez being caught trying to steal second, catcher Adam Hackenberg and first baseman Jorge Burgos also smacked singles. With runners at first and second, Hornung blooped an RBI knock and gave the Cats a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg tied the game in the bottom of the second. With one out, Brown walked. The next batter, Petry, cracked an RBI double and evened the score at one.

After a scoreless third, the Fisher Cats retook the lead in the fourth. Burgos reached on a leadoff single and advanced to second on an error. Two batters later, designated hitter Carter Cunningham laced an RBI single and pushed New Hampshire ahead, 2-1.

New Hampshire and Harrisburg finish their weekend series on Sunday, July 19, at 1:00 PM. Right-hander Nolan Perry (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Senators have yet to announce a starter. Coverage begins at 12:40 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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