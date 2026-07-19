Ethan Petry Drives in Five Runs to Lift Senators to 7-4 Win over Fisher Cats

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ethan Petry tallied his first career four-hit game and drove in five runs to buoy the Senators over the Fisher Cats 7-4. The win snaps Harrisburg's four-game losing streak.

Petry finished a triple shy of the cycle in his 4-for-4 performance.

New Hampshire again scored first with a run in the second against LHP Alex Clemmey. Sens' opposition has scored first in nine of the last 10 games.

The Senators responded with a run in the bottom of the second. After Sam Brown drew a one-out walk, Petry rifled a ball off the deep left-centerfield fence for an RBI double to tie the game 1-1.

The Cats jumped back out in front on Carter Cunningham's RBI single in the fourth to lead 2-1.

Clemmey went four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, six hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Again, the Sens responded right away. Sam Petersen and Sam Brown hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the fourth. Petry followed with a long three-run homer to left to give Harrisburg its first lead of the series, pushing in front 4-2.

The homer is Petry's sixth in Double-A.

RHP Aaron Shortridge held the score with two shutout innings of work. He struck out two.

Then RHP Seth Shuman added two more scoreless frames. He also struck out two.

In the bottom of the eighth against the Fisher Cats' Alex Amalfi, the first six Senators batters reached base. Petry drove in Petersen with a single. Two batters later, Devin Ortiz drove in Brown and Petry with a base hit to stretch the lead to 7-2.

New Hampshire plated two in the ninth against RHP Holden Powell on Eddie Micheletti Jr's two-out, two-RBI double. Powell then retired the next hitter to close the 7-4 win.

The rubber match of the series comes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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