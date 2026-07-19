Velasquez Delivers 10th-Inning Walk-Off

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from a three-run deficit and beat the Erie SeaWolves, 7-6, with a walk-off single by Diego Velasquez in the 10th inning on Saturday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (54-33, 11-8 second half) picked up their 10th walk-off win of the year, including at least one in every home series, and evened the series with the SeaWolves (51-37, 15-5).

With two outs and an 0-2 count in the bottom of the 10th inning, Velasquez hit a single to center against Wandisson Charles (Loss, 6-2) to score Jean Carlos Sio and win the game.

It was the third walk-off hit for Velasquez this season, all in extra innings, and the fourth of his Flying Squirrels career.

The Flying Squirrels fell behind, 3-0, through the top of the sixth inning. E.J. Exposito opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second, Peyton Graham brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third and a run scored on a groundout in the sixth.

Richmond tied the score, 3-3, in the bottom of the sixth. Gavin Kilen reached on an error to lead off the inning and Dakota Jordan brought him in to score with a double.

Charlie Szykowny followed with an RBI double, one of his three hits in the game, to pull the Flying Squirrels within a run. With two outs, Ty Hanchey hit a single to score Szykowny and even the score.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ceballos plated Jordan with a sacrifice fly to give Richmond a 4-3 lead.

The SeaWolves tied the score in the top of the eighth with an RBI single by Justice Bigbie.

In the bottom of the eighth, Zane Zielinski moved Richmond ahead with an RBI single. Three batters later, Kilen added an RBI double to open a 6-4 lead.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Seth Stephenson hit an RBI single and later scored on a double by Peyton Graham to tie the score, 6-6.

Ryan Vanderhei (Win, 1-0) entered in the top of the 10th inning and recorded a strikeout, a groundout and a flyout to strand the placed runner at third. Vanderhei has thrown seven consecutive scoreless appearances since June 20, totaling 10 innings.

Richmond starter Charlie McDaniel worked five innings and allowed two runs on three hits.

Of the Flying Squirrels' 54 wins this year, they have come from behind in 27. In 18 wins, they have scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning or later.

Velasquez is tied for the second-most walk-off winners in a season in team history with three, one behind the record of four set by Rando Moreno in 2017. His four walk-off winners in his career are tied with Victor Bericoto for second-most in a Flying Squirrels career, one behind Moreno's record of five.

The series concludes on Sunday evening at CarMax Park. Left-hander Tyler Switalski (0-1, 11.25) will make his home debut for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Sunday continues the Flying Squirrels' Summer Music Series with Parrott Head Night, featuring live music pregame by Buffett cover band Dreamsicle. The first 2,000 fans 15 and older will receive a Flying Squirrels Aloha shirt presented by Dominion Energy.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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