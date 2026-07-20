Squirrels Handed First Home Series Loss at CarMax Park

Published on July 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 10-5, on Sunday evening at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (52-37, 11-9 second half) dropped two-of-three against the SeaWolves (52-37, 16-5) this weekend, their first series loss at CarMax Park.

Jack Payton opened the scoring with an RBI infield single in the second inning for a 1-0 Richmond lead.

The SeaWolves answered with five runs in the top of the third against Flying Squirrels starter Tyler Switalski (Loss, 0-2). Peyton Graham tied the score with a double, a run scored on a passed ball, Garrett Pennington hit an RBI single and E.J. Exposito hit a two-run single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Trevor Cohen scored from third on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Graham hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh to extend the Erie lead to 6-2.

Dakota Jordan singled and Charlie Szykowny doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning and both later scored on groundouts by Sabin Ceballos and Maui Ahuna to close the score to 6-4.

After three walks to load the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth, Josue Briceño hit a grand slam to push the SeaWolves' lead to 10-4.

Gavin Kilen hit an RBI single in the ninth to cap the scoring for the night.

Logan Martin, making his first appearance since returning from the injured list, threw 2.1 scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen.

Erie starter Jackson Jobe, on a rehab assignment from the Detroit Tigers, allowed one unearned run over three innings. Yoniel Curet (Win, 1-0) pitched a scoreless fourth. Former Richmond pitcher Eric Silva allowed one unearned run in the ninth to end the game.

After a day off Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game series at CarMax Park against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night. Left-hander Greg Farone (3-7, 5.86) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday is a Nutasha Night at CarMax Park. Fans can make custom-designed Nutasha bows at the Bow Bar near The Patio in left field. Nutasha will be taking photos with fans from 5:45-6:15 p.m. at The Backstop. DJ Carter Baldwin and the Flying Squirrels' Batter-Up Brass Band will provide pregame entertainment.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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