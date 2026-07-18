Akron Bashes Binghamton 12-3 Behind Schubart's Big Day

Published on July 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Nolan Schubart launched a grand slam as part of a five RBI day to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 12-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

Akron broke the game open in the seventh. Ryan Cesarini singled with one out before back-to-back walks by Jaison Chourio and Bennett Thompson loaded the bases. Schubart launched a no-doubt grand slam deep over the wall in right to make it 8-1 Akron.

Mound Presence

Rafe Schlesinger was sharp on Saturday. The left-hander allowed just one run in the first inning before settling to keep the Rumble Ponies scoreless the rest of his afternoon. In total, Schlesinger tossed five innings allowing the one run on five hits while striking out seven. Carter Rustad allowed two runs over two innings with two strikeouts. Adam Tulloch struck out two over a scoreless inning. Zach Jacobs struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron got the offense going in the first inning. Chourio singled with one out before getting himself into scoring position by stealing second base. Schubart then followed with a triple off the wall in center to score Chourio and make it 1-0 Akron. After a wild pitch scored Schubart, back-to-back walks by Dean Curley and Aaron Walton put runners on the corners. Jose Devers lined an opposite field single to score Curley. An error on a pickoff throw to first allowed Walton to score to make it 4-0 Akron in the first inning. After scoring four in the seventh, the RubberDucks added four more in the ninth. Christian Knapczyk was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in one run and keep the bases loaded. Tyresse Turner followed with a triple down the right field line to make it 12-3 RubberDucks.

Notebook

The win gives the RubberDucks their first series win since taking five of six from Chesapeake on May 12-17...Schubart's grand slam is his third of the season and marked his first Double-A home run...Schubart joins Thompson as RubberDucks who hit grand slams for their first Double-A home runs...Akron batters have hit six grand slams this season after hitting just one last year...Schlesinger's seven strikeouts marked his high at Double-A and he recorded his first Double-A win...Walton reached base four times in the win (three walks and a single)...Game Time: 3:00 (0:47)...Attendance: 1,271.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Mirabito Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Braylon Doughty (0-1, 6.92 ERA) will face Binghamton left-hander Jonathan Santucci (2-6, 3.60 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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