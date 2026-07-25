Late Rally Lifts Curve Past Ducks, 4-2, in 10

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Altoona Curve tied the game in the ninth and scored twice in extras to come from behind and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 in 10 innings on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

With one out, Altoona's Murf Gray launched a solo home run over the ribbon board in left to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth.

Mound Presence

Rafe Schlesinger was sharp once again. The left-hander allowed just one run on a solo home run in the fourth while striking out three over six innings. Adam Tulloch tossed a scoreless inning and a third. Jack Jasiak allowed a run over an inning and two-thirds. Zane Morehouse allowed two runs (one earned) in the tenth.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense came in the fifth. Christian Knapczyk opened the inning with a game-tying solo home run to right. Later in the inning, back-to-back walks by Jaison Chourio and Nolan Schubart and a fielder's choice put runners on the corners with two outs. Dean Curley lined a single into left to score Chourio and give Akron the 2-1 lead.

Notebook

Akron falls to 3-7 in extra-inning games...Schubart walked three times to extend his on-base streak to 49 games...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 7,512.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Altoona Curve on Saturday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Braylon Doughty (1-1, 5.00 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Matt Ager (4-2, 5.08 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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