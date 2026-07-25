Late Homer Helps Curve Pull out 4-2 Win in Extras

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - Trailing 2-1 after five innings, Altoona managed to pull out a 4-2 win in ten innings over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

Murf Gray slammed his third home run in a Curve uniform to tie the game in the ninth inning. Gray's no-doubt shot traveled an estimated 431 feet and marked his seventh straight game that he's reached base safely since joining Altoona.

After Jake Shirk tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to send the game to extras, Altoona rallied for a pair of runs in the tenth. Will Taylor, placed at second to start the inning, stole third and stood there after Matt King drew a walk. Keiner Delgado then dropped down a bunt and Taylor slid in ahead of the tag to take a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Callan Moss was hit by a pitch to force in the second run of the inning.

Shirk returned to the mound in the bottom of the tenth and walked the tight rope; walking one and hitting a batter to load the bases with one out. Shirk came back with a pair of strikeouts looking to end the ball game and earn the win.

Curve starter Peyton Stumbo cruised through his first four innings on the mound before surrendering two runs in the fifth inning; a solo homer to Christian Knapczyk and an RBI single to Dean Curley. Stumbo scattered five hits and two walks over his five-inning outing. Josh Loeschorn followed Stumbo and held the line at 2-1 with three scoreless innings of relief. Loeschorn tossed 44 pitches and scattered four baserunners.

Callan Moss slammed his first home run since June 30 to lead off the fourth inning and account for Altoona's only run against Akron starter Rafe Schlesinger. Schlesinger took a no-decision despite matching his career-long outing of 6.0 innings.

Catcher Easton Carmichael made his Double-A debut on Friday night and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Carmichael has 97 total hits this season, good for second-most among minor league catchers.

Altoona continues their road trip at Akron on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Altoona's will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound with the RubberDucks sending RHP Braylon Doughty to the mound.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.