July 24, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs put up an elite pitching performance to hang on to a 3-2 win against the Rumble Ponies on Thursday night, taking sole possession of first place in the Eastern League. RHP John Holobetz struck out ten batters in five scoreless innings, just one below his career high. Franklin Arias launched his 19th home run of the season, while Mason White hit his first Double-A triple and scored what would eventually be the winning run for Portland. RHP Cooper Adams bounced back from allowing a two-run homer in the ninth to record the final out via strikeout, the 18th of the day for Sea Dogs pitchers. RHP Reidis Sena also had a great outing, dealing six strikeouts in 2.2 innings of one-hit ball.

FAREWELL FRANKLIN Infielder Franklin Arias was assigned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday following a phenomenal stint with the Sea Dogs. At the time of his departure, Arias was batting .318, good for second best among qualified Eastern League players, and led the league in OPS (.994). He was intentionally walked more than anyone else in the Eastern League (five times), and was top five in hits (4th, 90), home runs (3rd, 19), total bases (2nd, 166), OBP (3rd, .407), and SLG% (2nd, .587). Arias batted leadoff in 70 of the Sea Dogs' first 92 games.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! On Wednesday, infielder Jack Winnay snapped a 13 game hit streak that tied Johanfran Garcia for the longest by a Sea Dog this season. He was hitless last night, but walked three times, and has a team-best .396 on-base percentage. Winnay has a hit in 17 of his first 22 games as a Sea Dog with eight multi-hit games. Overall, Winnay is batting .321 (26-for-81) with five doubles, three home runs, 15 runs scored, nine RBI, and nine walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

BRANNON'S BAT Brooks Brannon leads the Eastern League in SLG% (.592), and has been especially hot in the month of July. Brannon has a hit in 11 of 13 games in July with five multi-hit games. His go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game was his sixth of the month, and 16th of the season, well beyond last year's career high season total of ten homers. In July, Brannon is batting .347 and slugging .857, with 42 total bases in 49 at bats. Of his 17 total hits in July, seven are doubles and six are home runs. He's batted in 15 runs.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS Infielder Franklin Arias, the no.1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, was assigned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday. Infielder Max Ferguson, who began the season with the Sea Dogs, was reassigned to Double-A Portland. Ferguson batted .309 with nine doubles and eight home runs through 27 games in Portland this season. RHP Blake Wehunt was assigned to Triple-A Worcester last Tuesday. In a corresponding move, LHP Tyler Davis was assigned to join the Double-A Portland from High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 24, 2005 - Kenny Perez and Brandon Moss hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning to give the Sea Dogs a 5-3 win at New Hampshire.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (1-3, 5.20 ERA) is set for his ninth start and thirteenth appearance of the season for Portland. He made one rehab appearance for the FCL Red Sox following a short stint on the Injured List on May 19th. In his last outing on July 17th against Somerset, Rogers gave up a season-high seven runs on seven hits, two walks, and two hit batters. He allowed one home run and struck out four batters. Opposing players are batting .215 against Rogers this season. Rogers was the Red Sox' third round pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Players Draft, having previously pitched at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jones College, and Southeastern Louisiana University.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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