McDaniel Leads Squirrels Shutout over Goats

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Charlie McDaniel worked to into the seventh and the bullpen finished a shutout as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-0, on Friday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (56-36, 13-11) threw their Eastern League-leading ninth shutout of the year with the win over the Yard Goats (49-44, 10-15).

McDaniel (Win, 3-1) threw 6.2 scoreless innings and allowed five hits with five strikeouts. He departed after a two-out walk in the seventh and Mitch White worked a strikeout to end the inning, part of his 1.1 scoreless innings.

Manuel Mercedes threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Jean Carlos Sio belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the second to open the scoring against Hartford starter Konner Eaton. It was his 10th Double-A homer and his 15th overall this season.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dakota Jordan hustled out a two-run double and later scored on a single by Sabin Ceballos for a 6-0 lead.

Jack Payton hit an RBI double off the left-field wall in the eighth to extend the lead to 7-0.

The series continues on Saturday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Tyler Switalski (0-2, 13.50) will start for the Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at CarMax Park presented by The Good Feet Store. Active duty and veterans can present their IDs for a discounted ticket. Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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