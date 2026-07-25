Baysox Can't Contain Late SeaWolves Offense Friday

Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost late to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in a 6-2 final Friday.

After a 1-1 tie held until through the first six innings, Erie scored five straight runs against Chesapeake (14-10) across the seventh and eighth to take a commanding lead.

In front of the United States Naval Academy Class of 2030 during the Baysox 27th annual Navy Night, both teams struck in the third for an early run. Erie's Bennett Lee hit a two-out solo home run to left field for a 1-0 advantage, the only run Baysox left-handed starter Joseph Dzierwa conceded in a no decision.

Dzierwa delivered four and two-third innings, giving up the one run on three hits and no walks to three strikeouts. Dzierwa retired the first eight batters he faced before Lee's home run.

Chesapeake matched Erie with a run in the inning's home half. Three-year major league veteran Yohel Pozo made his Orioles' organizational debut and started the game 2-for-2, with the latter hit being a RBI single that scored Willy Vasquez to tie the game at one.

Pozo, who earned service time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, finished 2-for-4 with a double after being claimed by Baltimore Thursday.

Right-hander Richard Guasch struck out the only Erie batter he faced in the fifth inning -- helping to hold the 1-1 tie until the top of the seventh.

The SeaWolves took another lead by coming alive late. First, a E.J. Exposito two-run home run against righty Christian Herberholz (L, 1-2) put Erie back ahead, 3-1, in the seventh.

A three-run eighth padded the SeaWolves' lead. Erie hit back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Justice Bigbie (3-for-4) and Josue Briceño, along with a two-out error, to go up 6-1.

Erie righty Tanner Kohlhepp (W, 6-2) earned the win by pitching two scoreless relief innings, following right-handed starter Hayden Minton.

The Baysox got a run back in the home half of the eighth. Aron Estrada clobbered a solo home run to right field, his 15th of the season, to cut the SeaWolves lead to 6-2.

Estrada, who finished 3-for-4, is now up to six three-hit games this season with half of them coming against the SeaWolves.

Righty Alex Pham came in to face one above the minimum in a scoreless top of the ninth. Griff O'Ferrall and Vasquez singled in the home half of the inning with two outs, putting the tying run on-deck, before a Baysox strikeout ended the game.

Chesapeake hosts the fifth of six games against Erie Saturday. RHP Pat Reilly is set to make his first Double-A start of the season for the Baysox with the SeaWolves starting RHP Jackson Jobe on MLB Rehab. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm Saturday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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