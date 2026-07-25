Senators Blank Fightin Phils for Second Straight Game, Win 3-0 Friday Night
Published on July 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators shut out the Fightin Phils for the second straight night to win 3-0. Harrisburg has held Reading scoreless for 21.2 consecutive innings, tonight allowing only one hit in the win.
The Sens have won three in a row. Friday night marks their third shutout win in the last five games.
Harrisburg jumped out in front in the first inning. Devin Fitz-Gerald and Branden Boissiere hit back-to-back singles and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch.
With two outs, Kervin Pichardo grounded a ball through the middle of the infield to score them both and take a 2-0 lead.
Major League rehabbing RHP Jake Irvin led the shutout effort again with 3.2 hitless innings. He walked one and struck out four.
Irvin was pulled in a 2-2 count against Reading's Luke Ritter in the fourth. RHP Sandy Gaston (W, 2-3) came on and struck Ritter out looking on the lone pitch he threw.
Then LHP Alex Clemmey (S, 1) came on and tossed five scoreless innings to close the shutout. He allowed one hit, walked four and struck out six.
Clemmey faced trouble in the seventh. He walked the bases loaded with one out but struck out the next two hitters to keep the shutout intact and escape the jam.
After walking the bases loaded, Clemmey retired the next eight Fightin Phils hitters in a row to finish the game.
Meanwhile, the Sens added insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Boissiere opened the frame with an opposite-field double. The next hitter, Kervin Pichardo, doubled down the leftfield line to push the lead to 3-0.
Harrisburg knocked 10 hits overall. Boissiere led the way going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Pichardo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
The Senators have out-scored the Fightins 25-2 during the three-game winning streak. In the series, Sens pitching has surrendered only six runs, two earned.
It is Harrisburg's eighth shutout win of the season, second-most in the Eastern League. Richmond leads with nine shutouts.
RHP Josh Randall (3-3) aims to keep it going, scheduled for the start Saturday. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m.
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